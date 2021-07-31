Man accused of allegedly exporting controlled laboratory equipment to Iran

A An Iranian national based in Canada was charged on Friday in connection with an illegal scheme to purchase and export controlled laboratory equipment to Iran, announced the Ministry of Justice.

Reza Sarhangpour Kafrani, 46 years old Montreal resident was indicted by a federal grand jury in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia on several counts, including two alleged violations of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, which authorizes the president to regulate international trade under certain conditions national emergency.

Kafrani and an unidentified accomplice began negotiations with an American company in November 2015 with the aim of purchasing spectrometry equipment to import into Canada through a company called Prolife Global, Ltd. they owned together, according to court documents.

BLINKEN WARNS IRAN: CLOCK IS TURNING ON NUCLEAR TALKS

During the negotiation process, Kafrani asked what it would cost to ship and install the equipment to the Middle East, to which a representative responded via email: “You know there are sanctions. up for Iran, “and the deal broke down, the statement said on Friday.

Kafrani ultimately purchased three mass spectrometers and an autosampler (equipment controlled for nuclear non-proliferation purposes, according to the Department of Justice) from another U.S. company for a total of approximately $ 110,739.

The two co-conspirators then arranged for the equipment to be shipped to Canada and then hired a Canadian company to export the equipment to the United Arab Emirates. They later hired a UAE-based company to ship the equipment to Iran, all without proper authorization under US law.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE ABOUT THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

In addition to the two charges against the IEEPA, Kafrani faces one count of conspiracy, one count of non-disclosure of export information and six counts of money laundering, the justice ministry added. .

The story continues

If convicted, the defendant faces a maximum of five years in prison for conspiracy and failure to submit export information, and the maximum sentence for the IEEPA and money laundering charges is 20 years. from prison.

Washington Examiner Videos

Keywords: New, Iran, Department of Justice, criminality, Canada, Right, National security, Punishments, Foreign police

Original author: Jeremy Beaman

Original location: Man accused of allegedly exporting controlled laboratory equipment to Iran