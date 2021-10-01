Mamady Doumbouya: the leader of the coup in Guinea was sworn in as president

Colonel Mamady Doumbouya (above) has served in military missions around the world

Colonel Mamady Doumbouya was sworn in as interim president of Guinea after leading a coup that resulted in the overthrow of Alpha Condé.

The former French legionnaire, 41, becomes the second youngest leader in Africa, after Malian Assimi Goïta, 38, who also organized a military takeover.

Col Doumbouya is banned from running in future elections, under a transition charter published this week.

The coup of September 5 has been widely condemned,

The West African organization Ecowas and the African Union have suspended Guinea.

ECOWAS also imposed sanctions against the coup plotters and demanded a return to constitutional order within six months.

The Guinean military junta has announced its intention to bring the country to civilian rule, but did not specify the duration of the transition.

The document was drafted after days of consultation between the military and political, religious and business leaders.

Anyone taking part in the interim government headed by a civilian prime minister will be barred from standing in subsequent elections.

Colonel Doumbouya said the military took power due to widespread corruption, disregard for human rights and economic mismanagement under former President Condé, 83.

The military leaders of the coup d’état detained Mr. Condé after taking power, with Col Doumbouya reassures the French media he was with them in a “safe place”.

Its exact whereabouts remain unclear.

Before coming to power, the colonel kept a low profile, but what sets him apart is his international military experience, according to Paul Melly, political analyst for West Africa.

The colonel trained in France and served in the French army.

During his 15-year military career, Col Doumbouya served in missions in Afghanistan, Côte d’Ivoire, Djibouti, Central African Republic and in close protection in Israel, Cyprus, United Kingdom and Guinea. .

The new Guinean leader is friends with his colleague who instigated the coup in Mali, President Goïta, according to the Africa Guinea news site.

The same site reports that in 2018, the two soldiers met in Burkina Faso during a training organized by the American army, reserved for commanders of special forces in the region.

Learn more about Guinea: