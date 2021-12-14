World
Malta to legalize cannabis for personal use – Times of India
VALLETTA: Parliament of Malta was set on Tuesday to approve plans to legalize the possession and cultivation of cannabis for personal use – a first in Europe, although other countries tolerate it.
Adults will be allowed to have up to seven grams of cannabis and grow up to four plants at home for their personal use, under legislation backed by the Prime Minister. Robert Abela’s Labor Party.
The law also authorizes the establishment of regulated nonprofit associations of up to 500 people each to cultivate the drug for the exclusive use of its members.
“We are legislating to solve a problem and taking a risk reduction approach by regulating the industry so people don’t have to resort to the black market to buy cannabis,” Abela said during a parliamentary debate last month .
He said he wanted to maintain a tough stance on dealers but spare parents the “trauma” of their child being arrested and taken to court for a joint.
“We dissuade people from smoking cannabis, while not treating those who choose to do so as criminals. Drug trafficking will remain illegal,” he said.
The move comes just weeks after Luxembourg announced similar proposals, while personal use and cultivation of cannabis is also tolerated in Spain and tolerated in the Netherlands.
Malta is often seen as socially conservative, but had previously decriminalized possession of small amounts of cannabis, passing legislation that made the island a potential hub for the production of medical marijuana.
The main opposition Nationalist party opposed the latest plan, warning that it would “normalize and increase drug abuse in our country”, but it does not have enough voice to block the law.
The law also eases penalties for people found with larger amounts of cannabis.
Adults in possession of seven to 28 grams of cannabis for their own use face court rather than court, and a fine of up to $ 100.
Minors caught in possession of cannabis will be referred to a court which may propose a care or treatment plan.
Consuming cannabis in public, however, remains illegal, punishable by a fine of 235 euros, while consuming the drug in front of a child, whether in public or in private, could trigger a fine of between 300 and 500 euros.
In October, the Luxembourg government unveiled proposals to allow each household to grow up to four cannabis plants and to reduce fines for public consumption in cases involving less than three grams.
In Spain, the lack of a legal framework allows the private production and consumption of cannabis by adults for their personal use in a private space, although its sale is still illegal.
Meanwhile, the Netherlands tolerates the sale of small amounts of cannabis to locals in coffeeshops and the possession by individuals of up to five grams of cannabis or five plants.
