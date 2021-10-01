Mali’s plan for Russian mercenaries to replace French troops destabilizes the Sahel

Protesters in Bamako, the capital of Mali, waved Russian flags during an anti-France demonstration in May

Mali’s talks with the controversial Russian private military company, the Wagner Group, cause deep concern internationally, but many Malians believe the Russians cannot replace French troops soon enough.

The group was first identified in 2014 while supporting pro-Russian separatists in the conflict in eastern Ukraine. Since then he has been involved in countries such as Syria, Mozambique, Sudan, Libya and the Central African Republic.

In 2013, French soldiers were greeted with jubilation upon their arrival in Mali after Islamist militants hijacked a rebellion and threatened to take control of the entire country.

But President Emmanuel Macron recently said the French contingent of 5,000 would be halved, prompting Malian Prime Minister Choguel Maiga to accuse France of abandoning his country.

This in turn sparked a furious reaction from France, with the Minister of the Armed Forces Florence Parly accusing the Malian government of “wiping its feet with the blood of French soldiers”.

President Macron said he was “shocked” by this accusation, condemning the military government of Mali, which he said lacked “democratic legitimacy” after two coups d’état in less than a year.

But Malian public opinion has undoubtedly turned against the presence of troops from the former colonial power.

French soldiers have been operating in Mali since 2013

Eight years after the arrival of the French, the security crisis has spread to Burkina Faso and Niger, with many different groups, some linked to al-Qaeda or the Islamic State group, roaming the region from their bases in the desert. of the Sahara.

About 55 French soldiers and several hundred Malians were killed.

Furious at the worsening insecurity, Malians regularly demonstrate against the French soldiers and accuse them of doing nothing in the fight against the jihadists. They call the presence of French soldiers an occupation and demand their rapid exit.

Many are happy that the Russians are replacing them.

“Russia is more neutral”

Oumar Cissé, a prominent peace activist in the troubled Mopti region, said Russia was a historic partner of the Malian army.

“Russia has no interest in Malian politics unlike France, which manages the conflict according to its economic and political interests,” he told the BBC.

Some activists claim that the presence of French forces itself has been a catalyst for jihadist violence. France has long opposed negotiations with the jihadists, an option favored by some Malians.

There has been no public protest against Russia but public opinion towards Wagner’s proposed intervention is divided.

The Coordination of Azawad Movements (CMA), a coalition of former Arab and Tuareg rebels from northern Mali, said working with the Russians would be a threat to their 2015 peace deal.

Some believe that France has been interfering in Malian affairs for too long

International dismay over a deal with Wagner is linked to the mercenary organization’s grim reputation. The Russian government’s denial of ties to the group is also treated with suspicion.

However, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov confirmed that Mali had “turned to a private Russian military company” to help fight jihadist groups.

In Africa, Wagner’s agents reportedly questionable involvement in the Central African Republic (CAR), where some of the Russian military instructors supporting the besieged government are said to be mercenaries. They are also linked to war crimes in the Libyan civil war.

Russia entered the fray in CAR in 2017 as part of efforts to expand its influence across the continent. He gave the African country arms, ammunition and 175 military instructors.

The UK Foreign Office has called the Wagner group a “conflict engine” and said it “capitalizes on instability for its own interests, as we have seen in other conflict-affected countries such as Libya and the Central African Republic ”.

If the deal with Mali comes to fruition, it would mean a major expansion of Russia’s military interests in Africa and a strategic setback for the West. The deployment of Russian military contractors would mark a profound break with France and the West.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (left) met with Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop at the United Nations general assembly last month

French Minister Ms. Parly warned that “we will not be able to cohabit with mercenaries”. She then accused the Malian Prime Minister of “hypocrisy, bad faith and indecency” after declaring that her administration had not been consulted on the withdrawal of the French mission, Operation Barkhane.

Germany and Estonia, whose forces serve under a European force based in Mali called Takuba, have also threatened to withdraw their troops.

The West African regional bloc Ecowas strongly denounced the plan to hire private security companies.

Cherif Mahamat Zene, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Chad, who has played a key role in the fight against Islamist groups across West Africa, said the rebels who killed former President Idriss Deby in April were trained by the Wagner group and warned against their intervention.

Russian helicopters are coming

In the face of growing public anger against France, the choice of Russia was easy. Mali and Russia have maintained close ties in recent years, especially since 1994 when they signed a defense cooperation agreement that was revised in 2019.

Defense Minister Sadio Camara and some leading members of the Malian junta were trained in Russia.

Thursday, he welcomed the arrival of four military helicopters from Russia, which he described as “a friendly country with which Mali has always maintained a very fruitful partnership”. He said it was part of an agreement reached in December 2020 – long before the French withdrawal was announced.

Russian involvement could also be a convenient excuse for Mali’s interim government to extend its tenure, after the military takeover in May.

The debate rages on whether the country’s leader, Colonel Assimi Goïta, will honor his promise to hold a referendum on a new constitution on October 31 and general elections on February 21, 2021.

Prime Minister Maiga said the elections could be postponed.

A military partnership between Mali and its neighbors to fight jihadist groups in the region, the G5-Sahel states, could also be strained.

Nigerien Foreign Minister Hassoumi Massaoudou said the alliance would “certainly” collapse if Mali recruited the Wagner group.

Whether or not the Russians are sent to Mali, jihadist groups, which recently celebrated the US exit from Afghanistan and drew parallels with the French withdrawal from West Africa, may seek to exploit instability and to intensify their attacks, causing a new crisis. in Mali and its neighbors.

