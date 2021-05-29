World
Mali’s Constitutional Court declares Goita transitional president
BAMAKO: the constitutional court of Mali appointed on Friday Colonel Assimi Goita, head of the post-coup junta, as the country’s transitional president.
The ruling stipulated that Goita “would serve as transitional president to bring the transition process to fruition,” following his takeover this week.
The Constitutional Court said it took the decision because of the “vacancy in the presidency” following the resignation of interim president Bah Ndaw.
Soldiers arrested Ndaw and the Prime Minister Moctar Ouane Monday, before releasing them on Thursday after their resignation.
But the two arrests sparked a diplomatic outcry – and marked the second apparent coup in a year in the volatile country.
Ndaw and Ouane had led a transitional government tasked with leading the return to civilian rule after a coup in August that overthrew Mali’s elected president, Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta.
Keita was kicked out by a youngster army officers, led by Goita, following mass protests against perceived corruption and his failure to quell a bloody jihadist insurgency.
Goita had initially been appointed vice president with other key positions assigned to other army officers.
Earlier on Friday, Goita explained that the military had no choice but to intervene.
“We had to choose between disorder and cohesion within the defense and security forces and we chose cohesion,” he said.
He added that a new prime minister will be appointed in a few days, in his first remarks since taking power this week.
The army officer made the announcement during a meeting with political and civil society figures in Bamako, according to an AFP journalist, as international pressure mounts on the country’s government. military administration.
“In the coming days, the prime minister who will be appointed will consult widely among the different factions,” Goita said.
He called on those present at the meeting to back his preference for a prime minister from the opposition M5 movement, a once powerful group the military sidelined after the August coup.
“Either we agree to join hands to save our country or we wage underground wars and we will all fail,” Goita said.
The transitional government – installed under threat of regional sanctions – had a stated goal of restoring full civilian rule within 18 months.
The arrest of Ndaw and Ouane comes hours after a government reshuffle that would have replaced the defense and security ministers, both army officers who participated in the August coup.
The political unrest in Mali worries the country’s neighbors, who have led efforts to defuse the crisis.
Diplomats told AFP on Friday that the Economic Community of West African States would discuss the situation in Ghana’s capital Accra on Sunday.
The 15-nation bloc also warned against reimposing sanctions against the country; just like the United States and the former colonial master of France.
However, there are fears that the sanctions will further destabilize this nation of 19 million people, stricken by poverty, which has been fighting since 2012 against a brutal jihadist insurgency.
Several hundred Malians gathered in Bamako during the day to express their support for the colonels, many of them expressing their hostility to France and calling for closer ties with Russia.
The Russian Foreign Ministry, for its part, on Friday welcomed the release of Ndaw and Ouane but urged Mali to organize “democratic elections” in the long term.
Goita wants to appoint a member of the M5 as prime minister, which some say could ease the pressure on the military.
The M5 led protests against Keita in 2020, but were excluded from key positions in the military-dominated post-coup administration.
A rapprochement with the group could serve to soften domestic and foreign criticism of the military.
the International Crisis Group said an M5 prime minister could allay international concerns.
The M5 itself seems willing to work with the military.
Group spokesman Jeamille Bittar told a press conference on Friday that M5 would present one of its executives, Choguel Maiga, as prime minister.
“We must all come together around the new government,” he said.
In Bamako, there was almost no opposition to the army’s latest power play. Most have wearily accepted his role in politics.
Some even welcomed him. Several hundred people, for example, gathered to support the army in a central square in the city on Friday, with many portraits of Goita.
