Malian opposition leader and ex-hostage dies with Covid-19 – Times of India
BAMAKO: Maliof opposition leader Soumaila Cissé, who was held hostage for six months earlier this year by jihadists and was seen as one of the top contenders in 2022 elections, died in Paris, his family announced on Friday.
Cisse, 71, died after contracting Covid-19, his eldest son Bocar said The Associated Press.
“The doctors did everything to keep him alive, but it is the way of God’s will,” he said.
The news throws Malian politics in new uncertainty. Cisse was the runner-up in the last three presidential elections and many believed he had the best chance of finally winning in 2022.
He was taken hostage by jihadists in March while campaigning for parliamentary elections in his hometown of Niafunke in the north Mali. He was kidnapped by an al-Qaida affiliated group. Under public pressure, the Malian government secured his release in October, along with that of French and Italian hostages in exchange for the release of some 200 jihadists from Malian prisons.
MaliThe acting chief of Sem Ba N’Daw expressed his condolences to Cissé’s family and supporters on Friday, saying millions of Malians “are in shock” at the news. Describing a meeting with Cissé after his release, he said that “Cissé’s optimism remained intact”, and said that “the country still needed his experience and wisdom to face today’s challenges. hui ”. No immediate funeral plan has been announced.
