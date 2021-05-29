Malian justice appoints coup leader as interim president

The appointment of the coup leader raises the stakes as West African leaders prepare to respond to the coup in Mali.

Mali’s Constitutional Court has appointed the colonel who led a military coup this week as the country’s new interim leader.

The ruling, released late Friday, said Assimi Goita “will lead the transition process to its conclusion” and carry the title of “transitional president, head of state”.

The court said it made the decision because of the “vacancy in the presidency” following the resignation of interim president Bah Ndaw.

Goita, 38, was previously Ndaw’s deputy and ordered the former leader’s arrest on Monday following a cabinet reshuffle that stripped two soldiers from their ministerial posts.

Ndaw resigned while in detention on Wednesday and was later released.

Friday’s decision raised the stakes as West African leaders prepared to meet on Sunday to decide how they would respond to the takeover, which regional and Western governments said could exacerbate instability in northern and central Mali and undermine a regional struggle against armed groups linked to -Qaida and ISIL (ISIS).

Goita’s takeover is his second in less than a year.

Last August, the young colonel led a coup that toppled Mali’s president-elect Ibrahim Boubacar Keita amid protests against alleged corruption and the government’s failure to clamp down on armed groups. But faced with the threat of regional sanctions, Goita and other coup plotters agreed to cede power to a transitional government that would return the country to civilian rule.

The colonel was then appointed vice-president of the interim government and his comrades were given key positions in the cabinet.

At the time, the mediators of the 15 members of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) insisted that the transition in Mali, which is due to end with elections in February, remains directed. by civilians. The bloc specified in a joint declaration that the vice-president of the transition “can in no case replace the president”.

ECOWAS heads of state are due to meet in Ghana on Sunday.

Nicolas Haque of Al Jazeera, in a report from Mali’s capital, Bamako, said Goita’s appointment as interim president was “long overdue.”

Ndaw’s detention on Monday dispelled all illusions of a civilian-led transition, Haque said, while the Constitutional Court ruling made it clear that “Mali’s real strongman is Assimi Goita.”

“In the run-up to this announcement, Goita met with religious leaders, labor leaders and the opposition to rally them to his cause,” Haque said. “So this court ruling is no surprise.”

Goita, however, still faces the looming threat of regional sanctions, the correspondent added.

Earlier on Friday, the colonel made his first public remarks since his last takeover and said the military had no choice but to intervene.

“We had to choose between disorder and cohesion within the defense and security forces and we chose cohesion,” he said.

He added that he would appoint a new prime minister from among members of the M5-RFP coalition, which led protests against Keita last year and fell out with Ndaw and Ouane during the transition.

Coalition member Jeamille Bitar said his choice for the post would be Choguel Maiga, a former government minister.