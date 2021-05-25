Malian coup leader Assimi Goïta regains power

Assimi Goïta, who now holds the post of vice-president, said he was not consulted on a cabinet reshuffle

The president and prime minister of Mali were ousted by the officer who led last year’s coup and became vice-president of an interim government.

Colonel Assimi Goïta said that President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane had failed in their duties and were seeking to sabotage the country’s transition.

They were arrested hours after a government reshuffle that saw the replacement of two senior army officers.

Col Goïta said the elections would continue next year as scheduled.

But he ignored calls from the head of the UN, the African Union, the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas), the EU and the United States for the president and the Prime Minister be released without any preconditions.

The two men have been held in a military camp outside the capital, Bamako, since their arrest Monday evening.

What caused the crisis?

By Beverly Ochieng, BBC Monitoring

Col Goïta says he was not consulted on the cabinet reshuffle, in which he says he should have been appointed vice-president.

After last year’s coup, the junta leader sought to lead the interim government, which is overseeing an 18-month transition to civilian rule. However, the regional body Ecowas, which negotiated the transition agreement, insisted on a civilian leader.

However, Col Goïta clearly remains the real intermediary of power in this unstable West African country.

His impeachment of Ibrahim Boubaca Keïta as president last year was widely celebrated. It followed weeks of anti-government protests against growing insecurity, suspected corruption and a failing economy.

But the slow pace of change over the past nine months has caused tensions. An ongoing strike by the main union is in its second week and threatens to cripple the economy.

The interim government has agreed to appoint a new, larger cabinet to address these issues and the threat of further protests.

Col Goïta is not the only person to be upset by the reshuffle – the opposition group behind last year’s protests, M5 RFP, were also furious that they were not rewarded with ministerial positions.

What happens next?

A delegation from Ecowas is expected in Bamako. Last year, Ecowas threatened sanctions unless a civilian-led interim government takes over from the military.

Now that Col Goïta has effectively torn this agreement apart by taking matters in hand, we do not know what the repercussions will be.

But France, the former colonial power, has threatened EU sanctions against the perpetrators, with President Emmanuel Macron describing it as a “coup d’etat within a coup”, reports the Reuters news agency .

Col Goïta has asked people to go about their business as usual and promises that the military is committed to the transition agreement.

It’s also unclear what the M5 RFP will do with the move – it had threatened to return to the streets in early June due to growing discontent.

The group had criticized the Prime Minister.

Why is Mali so unstable?

It is difficult to implement reforms quickly – and the vast landlocked country is poor, with large areas underdeveloped.

A previous coup in 2012 led militant Islamists to exploit chaos and take over the north of the country.

French troops have helped regain territory, but attacks continue as insurgents take advantage of the continuing political instability in the region.

All of this has led to a loss of public confidence in the ability of army chiefs to fight the Islamist insurgency that has spread to neighboring Burkina Faso and Niger.