Mali receives helicopters and weapons from Russia

The delivery of military equipment from Moscow comes against a backdrop of strained relations between Bamako and Paris, a key ally.

A cargo plane delivered four helicopters, weapons and ammunition from Russia to Mali, according to military authorities in the West African country.

Acting Defense Minister Sadio Camara said Thursday evening that Mali had acquired the plane under a contract concluded in December 2020 to support its armed forces in their fight – alongside French, European troops and the United Nations – with fighters linked to ISIL (ISIL) and al-Qaeda.

“Mali bought these helicopters from the Russian Federation, a friendly country with which Mali has always had a very fruitful partnership,” he told local media on the tarmac after the plane landed in the capital, Bamako.

He added that the arms and ammunition were gifts from Russia.

The delivery comes at a time of strained relations between Mali and its main military partner, France, following reports that Bamako may recruit mercenaries from a shadowy Russian military group as Paris reshapes its military mission in the region.

Diplomatic and security sources told news agencies that the military-dominated Malian government was on the verge of recruiting the controversial Wagner group. France has launched a diplomatic campaign to thwart it, claiming that such an arrangement is incompatible with a continued French presence.

France, which has deployed more than 5,000 troops in the Sahel region as part of its Barkhane mission but has pledged a major withdrawal of its troops, has warned Mali that hiring Wagner fighters will isolate the country internationally. .

Relations between the two countries have deteriorated sharply following two military coups in Bamako since August 2020, as well as after France’s decision at the start of the year to rethink its military operations in the region.

In May, Malian colonels who agreed to share power with civilians after overthrowing President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita arrested civilian politicians and regained control of the country.

Paris strongly denounced the latest takeover and urged the military leaders to ensure a minimum of transition. Even though the colonels have pledged to respect the 18-month calendar for the civil transition, with less than six months of the promised elections, doubts and mistrust intensify.

Germany, which also has troops in Mali, has also said it will reconsider its deployment if the Malian government reaches a deal with Wagner.

Last week Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Mali approach Russian private companies to strengthen security in the conflict-torn country, adding that the Kremlin was not involved.

Lavrov’s comments came after European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell warned that the bloc’s ties to Mali could be seriously affected if he allowed Wagner’s contractors to operate in the country.

On Saturday, interim Malian Prime Minister Choguel Maiga accused France of abandoning his country in a speech at the United Nations.

Responding for the first time to this accusation, President Emmanuel Macron questioned Thursday the legitimacy of the Malian authorities framing a transition to elections after two coups d’état in just over a year.

“What the Malian Prime Minister said is unacceptable. That’s a shame. And that dishonors what is not even a government, ”he told Radio France Internationale.