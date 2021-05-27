Mali: President ousted, Prime Minister released from military detention

Interim leaders were arrested on Monday hours after two army officers lost their posts in a cabinet reshuffle.

Malian army freed former interim president Bah Ndaw and prime minister Moctar Ouane, three days later hold them and stripping them of their powers.

The pair’s detention on Monday came hours after a cabinet reshuffle in which two army officers lost their posts, the last political crisis strike the country nine months after the military overthrow of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

An aide to Acting Vice President Assimi Goita, who led the August 2020 coup, said on Wednesday that Ndaw and Ouane had resigned.

“The acting president and the prime minister were released at night around 1.30 am (01.30 GMT),” a military official told AFP news agency on Thursday. “We kept our word,” he added, on condition of anonymity. Family members also confirmed to news agencies that the couple had been released.

Ndaw and Ouane, as well as Defense Minister Souleymane Doucoure, were detained at a military base in Kati, near Bamako. It was not immediately clear whether Doucore had also been released.

Widely condemned as a coup, the detention of the senior interim leaders has sparked a chorus of condemnations from regional and international powers. The UN Security Council called on Wednesday for “the safe, immediate and unconditional release” of all officials detained in Mali by elements of the defense and security forces.

Ndaw, a former soldier, and Ouane were sworn in in September last year after those responsible – facing the threat of regional sanctions – agreed to cede power to a transitional government.

The interim administration was tasked with overseeing an 18-month transition to civilian rule. Two others who were instrumental in the coup – Sadio Camara and Colonel Modibo Kone – received defense and security portfolios respectively.

Camara and Kone were replaced in Monday’s cabinet reshuffle, although the military retained other strategic portfolios it previously controlled.

No reason was given for the exclusion of Camara and Kone, but the cabinet reshuffle met growing criticism from the interim government, with civil society groups questioning whether the military-dominated government has the will. or the ability to push through reforms and hold elections next year.

On Tuesday, Goita said that Ndaw and Ouane had violated the transition charter by not consulting him on the new cabinet and promised that elections scheduled for next year at the end of the transition period would take place.