Mali coup leader visits Ghana for ECOWAS crisis talks

The West African bloc fears that the latest coup will jeopardize Mali’s transition to democracy and exacerbate regional insecurity.

Colonel Assimi Goita, coup leader in Mali and newly appointed interim president, was summoned to an emergency meeting of West African leaders in Ghana.

At Sunday’s extraordinary summit, the 15 members of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) are expected to discuss how to handle Mali’s second coup in nine months.

Goita left Bamako for Ghana’s capital Accra on Saturday after receiving a letter from ECOWAS requesting “consultations,” according to the AFP news agency.

The Malian president’s office, in a statement on Facebook, said Goita would attend the extraordinary summit “alongside his counterparts” and would also have bilateral talks with regional leaders.

Press release relating to the visit of the President of the Transition, Colonel @GoitaAssimi in Accra where he will take part alongside his counterparts in the sub-region in the ECOWAS Extraordinary Summit on the situation in Mali scheduled for this Sunday 👇https://t.co/uy0c9EA3sd pic.twitter.com/dtGFgH9v9y – Mali Presidency (@PresidenceMali) May 29, 2021

The summit is scheduled to start at 2:00 p.m. (2:00 p.m. GMT) on Sunday.

ECOWAS – which acted as a mediator last August when Goita and others overthrew democratically elected Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita – has warned it could reimpose sanctions after the colonel’s latest takeover.

The bloc fears the takeover will exacerbate instability in northern and central Mali and undermine a regional struggle against armed groups linked to al-Qaeda and ISIL (ISIL).

ECOWAS, the United States and France have all warned of new sanctions.

French President Emmanuel Macron, during a visit to Rwanda and South Africa, said on Saturday that he told West African leaders they could not support a country “where there is no longer democratic legitimacy or of transition”.

The unrest in Mali began last week when Goita ordered the arrest of President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane following a dispute over a cabinet reshuffle that left two members of the military behind.

Goita was vice president at the time.

Ndaw and Ouane resigned while in detention on Wednesday and were subsequently released.

Next, the Constitutional Court – in violation of a joint statement issued following talks following the coup d’état last August – appointed Goita as Mali’s new transitional president. The declaration, made between ECOWAS and the civilian and military leaders of Mali, specifies that the vice-president of the transition “can in no case replace the president”.

As the army reconsiders its previous commitment to civilian political leaders, doubts have been cast on its other commitments, including holding elections in early 2020.

The military said this week it would continue to meet that timetable, but added that it could be subject to change.