Maldivian police say bomb blast targeting Nasheed an ‘act of terror’

No arrests to date, but police say they are looking for “four persons of interest” who were spotted “due to suspicious behavior at the scene of the crime”.

Male, Maldives – Maldives police said a explosion who left Mohamed Nasheed, former president of the country and current speaker of parliament, in critical condition was a “deliberate act of terror”.

The ruling party leader, 53, was rushed to hospital in the capital, Malé, after a device attached to a motorcycle exploded at around 8:30 p.m. local time on Thursday. He remains in intensive care after undergoing “a successful, critical and life-saving final procedure,” the ADK hospital said on Friday.

Nasheed required multiple surgeries over a 16-hour period to remove shrapnel and treat potentially fatal injuries to his head, chest, abdomen and chest, the hospital tweeted as the police informed reporters on Friday afternoon.

President Nasheed underwent this afternoon a final, critical and life-saving procedure. In the past 16 hours, he has undergone life-saving surgery on injuries to his head, chest, abdomen and limbs. He remains in critical condition in intensive care. – ADK Hospital (@ADKHospital) May 7, 2021

Police Commissioner Mohamed Hameed said there had been no arrests, but authorities are trying to identify “four people of interest” who were “noticed for suspicious behavior at the scene. of crime ”.

“The security services of the country, including the Maldives National Defense Force and the Maldives Police Service, are currently taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of citizens and are strengthening protective measures in the region of Maldives. Male, ”he added.

Preliminary results suggest the bomb was not made with “military grade explosives,” Deputy Police Commissioner Mohamed Riyaz said, adding that no link had been made with foreign “terrorist” organizations.

There has been no claim of responsibility for the bombing which took place as Nasheed was about to enter his car on the main thoroughfare that divides the densely populated city in two.

Three of Nasheed’s military bodyguards as well as two passers-by – a 41-year-old Maldivian and a 70-year-old Briton – also suffered minor injuries, said Hameed, who asked the public for information and assured the anonymity of the people. callers to a designated hotline.

Mohamed Nasheed became in 2008 the first democratically elected president of the Maldives [Janek Skarzynski/AFP]

Local media photographed several injuries to one of the bodyguards after shrapnel was removed from his hands and feet.

In a televised address, President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih described the incident as “an attack on democracy and the economy of the Maldives” and ensured a “prompt and thorough investigation”.

Two Australian Federal Police experts are due to arrive on Saturday morning to help with the investigation while two UK experts from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime currently based in the Maldives are also working with the investigation team, a declared Hameed.

An investigation into the police intelligence services not being informed of the impending attack is needed, he conceded, as reporters questioned him about calls for his resignation.