Maldives Minister of Foreign Affairs elected President of the United Nations Assembly

UNITED NATIONS (PA) – Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid defeated former Afghanistan Foreign Minister Zalmai Rassoul in elections Monday for the next president of the United Nations General Assembly.

Volkan Bozkir, the current Speaker of the Assembly, announced the 143-48 result of the secret ballot vote in favor of Shahid, as two of his 193 member countries did not vote. Diplomats from member countries, all wearing masks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, had been called one by one outside the meeting room to deposit their ballots in a large wooden box.

Bozkir, a Turkish diplomat and politician, said Shahid brought to his post “extensive experience in multilateral diplomacy”, serving his Indian Ocean island nation twice as foreign minister and during 10 years previously as chief of staff to the president.

As the pandemic continues to devastate communities around the world and climate change threatens people’s lives and livelihoods, Bozkir said Shahid has been “a strong voice in calling attention to the impact on the people. Small Island Developing States, ”and expressed confidence that he will continue to be a relevant voice as the world recovers from the pandemic.

Shahid, who started his career as a diplomat, said he was “deeply humbled” by the confidence of member countries and the honor given to his small country.

He said he aimed to bring “a hopeful presidency” when he takes on the one-year post in September, just before the annual meeting of world leaders. Last year there were video speeches from leaders due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but no announcement has yet been made on this year’s arrangements.

Shahid, 59, said the 76th session of the General Assembly, which he will lead, will come “in difficult times”, highlighting the “disease, despair and devastation” of last year as a result pandemic, as well as the increasing “inequality, injustice and instability” and “suffering” of the planet in the face of climate change.

“But we must get back into motion, rebuild communities, save the planet, reconnect economies and above all restore hope,” he said. “We have to move on to another normal. “

Shahid said his priorities are to recover from COVID-19, by making sure vaccines are available to everyone, everywhere, and by rebuilding economies, “by rebuilding stronger and greener … and ensuring that ‘no country is left behind’.

If the presidency of the General Assembly is largely ceremonial, it is also prestigious.

The global body controls the UN budget, passes treaties, tackles global issues from poverty to climate change, and passes numerous resolutions which, while not legally binding, almost always reflect world opinion. It is also the UN body where countries large and small can express themselves, and the scene of the only annual gathering of world leaders.

The selection of the president of the assembly follows a regional rotation mandated by the world body, and it was Asia’s turn to chair the next one-year session.

Traditionally, UN regional groups usually nominate a single candidate who is then approved by the assembly. But this year, the election was contested because Asian countries could not agree on a candidate.

Bozkir and Shahid paid tribute to Rassoul, who served as Afghan foreign minister from 2010 to 2013 and was one of the top three candidates to replace Hamid Karzai in 2014, losing to Ashraf Ghani.