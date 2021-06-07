Maldives Minister of Foreign Affairs elected next President of the General Assembly

“Abdulla Shahid’s long diplomatic experience, including in his current role as Minister of Foreign Affairs, has enabled him to deeply understand the importance of multilateralism in meeting today’s global challenges”, mentionnedSecretary General António Guterres.

He congratulated the president-elect for his “selection of hope as the central theme of his vision statementAnd noted that, coming from a small island developing state, Mr. Shahid will “bring unique ideas” to the Assembly as the world prepares for the United Nations climate conference, COP26, in Glasgow in November.

In what was a contested election, starring the former Afghan foreign minister Zalmaï Rassoul, Mr. Shahid received 143 votes, against 48 for Mr. Rassoul.

“I would also like to express my deep gratitude to His Excellency Dr Zalmai Rassoul and thank him for contributing to this dynamic process,” added the UN chief.

During the meeting, the Secretary-General also drew lots to determine the Member State which will occupy the first seat in the Assembly Hall in September, which visited Suriname.

Greet and select

The senior UN official also expressed his “deep gratitude” to Volkan Bozkir for his “exceptional leadership” as President of the Assembly during the 75th anniversary session.

“As the most representative body, the General Assembly is the foundation of all our work at the United Nations and essential to our effectiveness as an Organization,” he said. “In 2021, the world needs this efficiency more than ever.”

On May 6, Mr. Bozkir informally convened interactive dialogues in the General Assembly Hall – as prescribed in resolution 71/323 – in which the candidates answered questions previously asked by civil society and other representatives.

“I warmly congratulate the Honorable Abdulla Shahid on his election as the next President of the United Nations General Assembly,” said the outgoing president, recalling that the president-elect was “a strong voice” for the little ones Island developing states.

The outgoing president also recognized “the strong candidacy” of Mr. Zalmai Rassoul, affirming that his “great experience of multilateral diplomacy” and his “global vision” have “won the respect of member states”.

“At this important moment in his country’s history, the support of the international community for Afghanistan’s long journey to democracy is more essential than ever,” said Mr. Bozkir, sending his best wishes to the continued success of Afghanistan. Mr. Rassoul as Ambassador of Afghanistan to the United Kingdom.

UN Photo / Loey Felipe Volkan Bozkir (center), President of the 75th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, greets Abdulla Shahid, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Maldives and President-elect of the 76th Session.

A world in mourning

The UN chief said millions of people mourn the loss of loved ones in COVID-19[female[feminine pandemic in a crisis that has “taken a heavy blow to communities, societies and economies”.

“Until everyone, everywhere, has access to vaccines, this continues to pose a huge threat,” he said.

The 76th Assembly “will tackle the impact of the pandemic on the three pillars of our work: peace, sustainable development and human rights,” said Mr. Guterres, wishing Mr. Shahid “full success in its task ”.

Unwavering support

The UN chief concluded by offering the President-elect his “full support” and that of “the entire Secretariat” to achieve common goals and defend universal values.

Meanwhile, messages of support and congratulations echoed across social media, including from the World Health Organization (WHO) Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who said he looked forward to working with Mr. Shahid “to end the COVID19 pandemic and for health for all”.

Other elected officials

The chairs of the six major United Nations committees were also elected.

Omar Hilale from Morocco will head the First Committee, which deals with disarmament; Vanessa Frazier from Malta will chair the second committee on economic and financial matters; and Djiboutian Mohamed Siad Doualeh will head the Third Committee, which covers human rights, humanitarian affairs and social issues.

Egriselda Aracely González López from El Salvador will chair the Fourth Committee on Special Political Issues and Decolonization; Mher Margaryan from Armenia will head the Fifth Committee on Administrative and Budgetary Matters; and Alya Ahmed Saif Al-Thani from Qatar will chair the Sixth Committee, which deals with international law and other legal matters.