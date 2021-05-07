Maldives in shock after injuring President Mohamed Nasheed

Mohamed Nasheed, the former president of the Maldives and current speaker of parliament, remains in hospital after a bomb attack This left him with serious shrapnel wounds and the Indian Ocean archipelago in shock.

The 53-year-old man had just left his home in the capital, Malé, and was about to get into his car on Thursday evening when a bomb attached to a motorcycle exploded. Residents said the explosion was heard across town.

Nasheed sustained several injuries in the blast and was taken to hospital for treatment, including surgery. Interior Minister Imran Abdulla told local media that Nasheed’s injuries were not life threatening. One of Nasheed’s bodyguards was also taken to hospital.

President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih went to the hospital where Nasheed, a close ally, is being treated and called an emergency meeting following the attack.

The liver surgery was supposed to last 7 hours, but it could take longer than that due to a few complications. 🥺 Think of him in your Friday prayers! May Allah forgive his sins and grant him a painless recovery 🙏🏽❤️ – Susan 🔆 (@SusanIbrahim) May 7, 2021

Solih said on Friday the explosion was “an attack on democracy” and the Maldives’ tourism dependent economy, and said Australian Federal Police investigators would arrive on Saturday to help with an investigation.

Neither the president nor the police gave more details about the attack and no one has claimed responsibility.

“Nasheed escaped an assassination attempt,” a Maldivian government official told AFP news agency. “He is injured, but his condition is stable.”

Images on social media showed a destroyed motorcycle at the scene of the attack, which was cordoned off by armed police units and security forces.

Meanwhile, many Maldivian officials and citizens have taken to social media to condemn the attack and wish Nasheed a speedy recovery.

Neighboring Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also expressed deep concern over the attack and said Nasheed “will never be intimidated”.

Strongly condemn the attack on the Speaker of Parliament, the President @Mohamed_asheed tonight. Cowardly attacks like these have no place in our society. My thoughts and prayers are with President Nasheed and the others injured in this attack, as well as their families. – Abdulla Shahid (@abdulla_shahid) May 6, 2021

Deeply concerned about the attack on the President @Mohamed_asheed. I wish him a speedy recovery. Know that he will never be intimidated. – Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 6, 2021

People who live 3 blocks away were shocked by the loud sound of the explosion. I can’t imagine what this must have done to Nasheed, his security team, and everyone nearby. – zaydamjad 🎈 (@zaydamjad) May 6, 2021

“This is very important, not only in terms of scale but also in terms of goals,” Michael Kugelman, deputy director of the Asia program and senior associate for South Asia at the Wilson Center, told Al Jazeera.

“The fact that you have a former president who is still a high profile politician and a high profile democratic leader in a region which is now marked by strong men and extremist nationalists … is a big deal,” Kugelman said. .

Nasheed in 2008 became the first democratically elected president of the Maldives, ending the 30-year reign of Maumoon Abdul Gayoom.

But in 2012, he was forced to resign in a coup. In a contested election the following year, he was defeated by Gayoom’s half-brother Abdulla Yameen.

In 2015, Nasheed was sentenced to 13 years in prison for terrorism, widely criticized as politically motivated. A year later he was granted prison leave for medical treatment in London. Nasheed was granted asylum in the UK in 2016 and returned to the Maldives after its candidate, Solih, won the 2018 presidential election, inflicting a shock defeat on Yameen.

In 2019, he won a parliamentary election and became president, the second most powerful office in the country.

Nasheed has championed global efforts to fight climate change and also openly criticized religious “extremism” in the Maldives, a Sunni Muslim nation where preaching and practicing other religions is prohibited by law.

Kugelman said political motivation was “always a possibility” behind the explosion that injured Nasheed, but also noted “there is a modest history of Islamist militancy in the Maldives”.

The country of some 340,000 people, a popular holiday destination in the Indian Ocean, has seen rare violent attacks, including against independent journalists. About 300 Maldivians are known to have traveled to Syria to join ISIS (ISIS) at the height of the fighting there.

The armed group claimed responsibility for an arson by boat in the Maldives last year, but there is little evidence the group is present in the archipelago.

In 2019, investigators mentionned Journalist Ahmed Rilwan Abdulla, who went missing in 2014, was killed by a local Al Qaeda affiliate, publicly acknowledging for the first time the existence of the radical group and its efforts to silence liberal voices in the Maldives.

Yameen Rasheed, a prominent liberal blogger who campaigned to find Rilwan, was kill in 2017.

Police inspect area after explosion outside Nasheed’s house in Male [Police Service via Reuters]