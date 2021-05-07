World

Maldives in shock after injuring President Mohamed Nasheed

Photo of usama usama Send an email 1 hour ago
0 4 3 minutes read

Mohamed Nasheed, the former president of the Maldives and current speaker of parliament, remains in hospital after a bomb attack This left him with serious shrapnel wounds and the Indian Ocean archipelago in shock.

The 53-year-old man had just left his home in the capital, Malé, and was about to get into his car on Thursday evening when a bomb attached to a motorcycle exploded. Residents said the explosion was heard across town.

Nasheed sustained several injuries in the blast and was taken to hospital for treatment, including surgery. Interior Minister Imran Abdulla told local media that Nasheed’s injuries were not life threatening. One of Nasheed’s bodyguards was also taken to hospital.

President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih went to the hospital where Nasheed, a close ally, is being treated and called an emergency meeting following the attack.

Solih said on Friday the explosion was “an attack on democracy” and the Maldives’ tourism dependent economy, and said Australian Federal Police investigators would arrive on Saturday to help with an investigation.

Neither the president nor the police gave more details about the attack and no one has claimed responsibility.

“Nasheed escaped an assassination attempt,” a Maldivian government official told AFP news agency. “He is injured, but his condition is stable.”

Images on social media showed a destroyed motorcycle at the scene of the attack, which was cordoned off by armed police units and security forces.

Meanwhile, many Maldivian officials and citizens have taken to social media to condemn the attack and wish Nasheed a speedy recovery.

Neighboring Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also expressed deep concern over the attack and said Nasheed “will never be intimidated”.

“This is very important, not only in terms of scale but also in terms of goals,” Michael Kugelman, deputy director of the Asia program and senior associate for South Asia at the Wilson Center, told Al Jazeera.

“The fact that you have a former president who is still a high profile politician and a high profile democratic leader in a region which is now marked by strong men and extremist nationalists … is a big deal,” Kugelman said. .

Nasheed in 2008 became the first democratically elected president of the Maldives, ending the 30-year reign of Maumoon Abdul Gayoom.

But in 2012, he was forced to resign in a coup. In a contested election the following year, he was defeated by Gayoom’s half-brother Abdulla Yameen.

In 2015, Nasheed was sentenced to 13 years in prison for terrorism, widely criticized as politically motivated. A year later he was granted prison leave for medical treatment in London. Nasheed was granted asylum in the UK in 2016 and returned to the Maldives after its candidate, Solih, won the 2018 presidential election, inflicting a shock defeat on Yameen.

In 2019, he won a parliamentary election and became president, the second most powerful office in the country.

Nasheed has championed global efforts to fight climate change and also openly criticized religious “extremism” in the Maldives, a Sunni Muslim nation where preaching and practicing other religions is prohibited by law.

Kugelman said political motivation was “always a possibility” behind the explosion that injured Nasheed, but also noted “there is a modest history of Islamist militancy in the Maldives”.

The country of some 340,000 people, a popular holiday destination in the Indian Ocean, has seen rare violent attacks, including against independent journalists. About 300 Maldivians are known to have traveled to Syria to join ISIS (ISIS) at the height of the fighting there.

The armed group claimed responsibility for an arson by boat in the Maldives last year, but there is little evidence the group is present in the archipelago.

In 2019, investigators mentionned Journalist Ahmed Rilwan Abdulla, who went missing in 2014, was killed by a local Al Qaeda affiliate, publicly acknowledging for the first time the existence of the radical group and its efforts to silence liberal voices in the Maldives.

Yameen Rasheed, a prominent liberal blogger who campaigned to find Rilwan, was kill in 2017.

Police inspect area after explosion outside Nasheed’s house in Male [Police Service via Reuters]




Source link

Photo of usama usama Send an email 1 hour ago
0 4 3 minutes read
Show More
Photo of usama

usama

Related Articles

L’équipe d’espionnage russe a laissé des traces qui ont renforcé le jugement de la CIA sur les primes

3 hours ago

With ambassadorial picks, Biden faces donor test against diversity

5 hours ago

Mosques full despite third wave of Covid in Pakistan – Times of India

6 hours ago

Why New Zealand’s Foreign Minister is his own wife

8 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button