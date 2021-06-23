Maldives General Assembly presidency gives hope to small island developing States

Take stock, look to the future. UNESCO Credit

DJEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, June 23 (IPS) – Earlier this month Abdulla Shahid, the Maldives’ foreign minister, was elected president of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), which starts in September.

This is the sixth time that a candidate from a Small Island Developing State (SIDS) has been elected to lead the work of the highest UN governing body in its 76-year history:

Rudy Insanally of Guyana became the first President of the General Assembly elected to the UN-SIDS category in 1993; followed by Julian Hunte of Saint Lucia in 2003; Haya Rashed Al-Khalifa from Bahrain in 2006; and the late John William Ashe of Antigua and Barbuda in 2013, while Peter Thomson of Fiji, took the helm at the 71st GA session in 2016.

https://www.un.org/ohrlls/content/list-sids

It may seem surprising that such small nations have been so often named to this lofty position – the total population of all SIDS is only 65 million, or less than one percent of the world’s population – but the 38 SIDS of the United Nations constitute one-fifth of the international organization. total voting members.

This position gives SIDS inordinate power as a voting bloc, which they have wielded with great effect, perhaps the most important in relation to climate change, which as we shall see has benefited the whole world community.

Abdallah Chahid. Credit: United Nations

Far from being a monolithic group, SIDS originate from all parts of the world and are home to dozens of languages ​​and a wide variety of social and economic characteristics. Some, like Guyana and Belize, are not even islands, but they all share unique social, economic and environmental vulnerabilities (such as size, remoteness, and limited resource base) that the UN has recognized. as a separate group of developing countries since 1992.

They are also highly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, such as extreme weather conditions, sea level rise and loss of biodiversity, making them natural allies in the fight to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. greenhouse responsible for the crisis.

In fact, in 1989 the Maldives hosted one of the first international conferences on sea level rise, a significant event in the international fight against climate change and the inspiration for the creation of the Alliance of Small Island States (AOSIS), which was credited with establishing the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in 1992 and winning the inclusion of the 1.5 degree Celsius temperature target in the Paris Agreement on Climate Change. climate in 2015, the latter during the Maldivian presidency of the group.

SIDS have also shown critical leadership in creating the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In 2014, SIDS helped lead the negotiations, ultimately creating what is known as the SAMOA Pathway, a blueprint to ensure that SIDS priorities are reflected in the last 17 SDGs.

Prior to that, John William Ashe had skillfully paved the way for the SDGs by working with larger countries to create a process for the SDGs that truly had global buy-in.

From the outset, SIDS have argued that the specific challenges they face need to be given special attention, and today a number of SDGs do, including the sustainable management of fisheries, fishing and fishing. aquaculture and tourism. This recognition was further reinforced in 2015 under the Addis Ababa Action Agenda adopted at the United Nations Conference on Financing for Development and again that year under the Sendai Framework for Reduction. disaster risk.

Catherine Haswell, United Nations Resident Coordinator in the Maldives (left) meets with a group of local women. May 2021. Credit: UN Maldives / Nasheeth Thoha

Unsurprisingly, another theme that has emerged in international SIDS diplomacy over the years is ocean conservation. In December 2017, under the leadership of Peter Thomson, the General Assembly decided to convene negotiations for a legally binding international instrument under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) on conservation and the sustainable use of marine biological diversity in areas beyond national jurisdiction. , what is called the high seas.

Thomson was also instrumental in the development of the United Nations Oceans Conference which aims to conserve and sustainably use ocean resources.

The significant efforts of SIDS during the General Assembly show not only the value of their contributions, but of the GA itself, a place where the 193 UN countries, large and small, can raise their concerns.

While campaigning for the post competing with Zalmai Rassoul, the Afghan candidate, the Shahid of the Maldives launched “a presidency of hope,” noting that his priorities during the one-year presidency are to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic and rebuild economies. better and greener.

“The General Assembly can spur efforts for greater climate action” and “renew momentum” on issues of energy, biodiversity, sustainable fisheries, desertification and oceans – which are at the heart of concerns of SIDS.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, while welcoming newly elected President Shahid, hailed his “selection of hope as the central theme of his vision statement” and noted that, “coming from a small island state developing, Mr. Shahid will bring unique ideas to the 76th session of the General Assembly, as we prepare for COP26 in Glasgow in November.

Shahid’s election, like that of SIDS leaders before him, not only offers new hope to the islands, but to the entire international community. At this precarious moment in history, it is more true than ever that by advancing the interests of SIDS, what we are really doing is protecting the future of humanity.

Ahmed Sareer was Ambassador / Permanent Representative of Maldives to the United Nations from 2012 to 2017 and President of the Alliance of Small Island States from 2015 to 2017. He currently serves in the General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) based in Jeddah.

