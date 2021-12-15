Malaysia’s Oscar hope is a coming-of-age, urban tale

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – Armed with a trunk full of possessions and a head full of dreams, Aman drives the battered car he inherited from his late father from his hometown in the wooded interior of Malaysia to the capital Kuala Lumpur.

Being color blind, the young ethnic Malaysian does not hold a driver’s license, but his car is his only possession, so he earns a living working illegally as a driver in his new foreign environment. Chaperoned by Bella – an escort of Chinese descent whom he meets driving at night – Aman will soon learn that in the big city dreams are as fragile as glass, and that innocence and sin are two sides of the coin. ‘the same room.

Shot in contrasting, saturated black and white to reflect the two-tonal palette of Aman’s vision, Muzzamer Rahman Prebet Sapu’s (2020) debut film, known internationally as Hail Driver, seems an unlikely candidate to represent the Predominantly Islamic and narrow Southeast Asia. nation at the Oscars next year.

“While writing the screenplay for Prebet Sapu, I was aware that it might have been censored because of its content affecting the electoral and political atmosphere. [in Kuala Lumpur]Muzzamer told Al Jazeera, reflecting on the changes that have taken place since Mahathir Mohamad first resigned after 22 years as prime minister in 2003.

“I grew up in Mahathir’s time, so I used to teach myself to be ready. However, this is an essential historical context in my film and linked to human relations in Kuala Lumpur. “

Regardless of Muzzamer’s worries, after turning heads at the Far Eastern Film Festival in Italy, the Reel International Asian Film Festival in Toronto and the Asian Film Festival in Spain, Prebet Sapu was chosen in early November by the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (FINAS) as the next submission in the Best International Film category at the Oscars.

“We had two strong competing submissions this year, the other being Tan Chui Mui’s Barbarian Invasion (2021), and we had to use a strict voting system to select a winner,” said Ku Mohamad Haris Ku Sulong, director of the FINAS Board of Directors. .

“The panel ultimately chose Prebet Sapu because it is a bit closer to real life and best reflects who we, as Malaysians, really are.”

“Be a little more daring”

The move reflects FINAS’s recent commitment to supporting young filmmakers, regardless of gender, and submitting films to the Oscars each year. Last year’s Oscar submission was atmospheric jungle horror, Roh (2020), the debut film by Malaysian director Emir Ezwan.

Prebet Sapu is just the seventh film Malaysia has submitted to the Oscars since 2004.

Aman is a young colorblind Malaysian who leads a life on the fringes of Kuala Lumpur by illegally working as a driver in the Malaysian Oscar choice Prebet Sapu [Courtesy of Muzameer Rahman]

Rather than following the local box office logic of producing unilingual films that appeal to only one of the three distinct audience segments of the multi-ethnic country – Malays, Chinese and Tamil Indians – Haris said to Al Jazeera that regardless of language and genre, FINAS wishes to support more critical films that truly represent the complex reality of Malaysia and can advance the country’s position in the country’s burgeoning film industry. South East Asia.

“I’m trying to push the documentary and short film categories for next year’s Oscar submission, and I encourage young directors to push the boundaries, to be a little more daring,” Haris said.

For now, Prebet Sapu, which hits Malaysian theaters on Thursday, December 16, certainly does the trick.

The film features a multi-ethnic cast with Amerul Affendi (Aman), Lim Mei Fen (Bella) and cameos from popular Malaysian actors Bront Palarae and Sharifah Amani – best known for her role of Orked in the flagship films Sepet (2005) and Gubra (2006) by Yasmin Ahmad, which focused on the troubled inter-ethnic love story between a young Malaysian girl and a Malaysian Chinese teenager. The film portrays Kuala Lumpur’s modernity, strained ethnic relations and endless thirst for development without getting noticed.

Using multilingual dialogue in Malay, English and Mandarin Chinese to better capture the authenticity of Malaysia’s ethnic puzzle, Prebet Sapu takes pride in the shadow of iconoclastic Malaysian New Wave cinema of the 2000s, when filmmakers like Yasmin Ahmad, Amir Muhammad, Tan Chui Mui, Woo Ming Jin, James Lee and Ho Yuhang filmed Malaysia’s social and interethnic struggles as they saw them.

“If we think that we were mainly talking about socio-political criticism, or social realism, or cinema verite, I must admit that it was mainly because we did not have a budget for artistic direction, so we used real locations, and asked the actors to bring their own wardrobes, ”Tan told Al Jazeera, downplaying the role these films have had in propelling independent filmmakers nationwide to screen attention. festivals around the world, including Venice and Cannes.

But they have also remained shunned and banned at home, sidelined by the strict censorship that still governs the performing arts and popular culture in a country where around 61% of the population is Muslim.

Beat around the bush

Regardless of the advancements, the Malaysian film industry remains a difficult space to navigate.

Since 1936, the Film Censorship Board of Malaysia, a separate entity from FINAS, has banned more than 50 local and international films because they were too violent or contained scenes that could offend the sensibilities of Muslims.

Rapper, singer and director Namewee, seen on the set of his film BABI, has moved to Taiwan to push his creative freedoms [Courtesy of Namewee]

Film censorship guidelines were relaxed in 2010, allowing violent and crude films to be shown in theaters, sometimes without cuts. But filmmakers still need to approach sensitive topics with extreme caution.

“Race and religion are always two elephants in the play that we pretend not to see or critically question,” said director Lau Kek Huat, who along with other Malaysian Chinese filmmakers like Namewee and Chong Ket Aun, says he had to move to Taiwan to be able to speak openly about his native Malaysia.

“There was a code called VHSC – violence, horror, sex, counterculture – that characterized our film censorship,” said Amir Muhammad, pulp-fiction editor and director of controversial and banned documentaries like The Big Durian (2003 ), The Last Communist (2006) and Malaysian Gods (2009).

Since 2018, Amir has been the Managing Director of Kuman Pictures, a Kuala Lumpur-based horror and genre company, which produced Malaysia’s previous Oscar submission, Roh, which is now streaming on Netflix.

“[Censorship] has evolved over the years, but it’s usually at the discretion of the government and its priorities, ”said Amir. “The common thread is that films that challenge Malaysian-Muslim hegemony or the dominant political order will have problems.”

Amir also adds that with the rise of digital streaming platforms like Netflix and Disney Hotstar, Malaysian filmmakers now have unfiltered spaces to circulate their work.

Streaming platforms are not subject to the same level of scrutiny as cinemas and are protected to some extent by a “non-censorship” commitment made by the government when it created the Multimedia Super Corridor in 1995 to. bring Malaysia into the digital age.

“The [censorship] the level of tolerance has also improved considerably, ”Haris of FINAS told Al Jazeera. “We are now working on establishing appropriate categories from PG13 to PG18 to help show films that would not have (played) before.”

Return waves

Although it didn’t make the Oscar selection, Tan Chui Mui’s Barbarian Invasion (2020) won the coveted Golden Goblet Awards at the Shanghai International Film Festival earlier in June, adding weight to the comeback. a more authentic and daring Malaysian cinema.

Both a personal tribute to motherhood and a love letter to the resilience of independent cinema, Tan’s third film brings together many former protagonists of the Malaysian New Wave, including the director herself, actor Pete Teo and the director James Lee.

Yu Zhou and Moon Lee (played by director Tan Chui Mui) return to east coast town of Kemaman in Barbarian Invasion photo [Courtesy of Da Huang Pictures]

It was also produced by director Woo Ming Jin, whose The Tiger Factory (2010) was screened at the Cannes Film Festival.

After experimenting with more traditional Malay-language productions such as KL Zombi (2013) – which was rated PG and released after 30 cuts and muted multiple lines of dialogue – Woo returns to his roots with the upcoming Turtle Stone ( 2021), a revenge thriller about stateless people who make a living by poaching turtle eggs.

“For me, it’s just about rediscovering the joy of making films without the commercial pressure and restrictions that are often found in mainstream cinema, which has to deal with censorship, genre restrictions and trapping as large an audience as possible, ”Woo told Al. Jazeera.

Compared to neighboring countries like Indonesia, the Philippines and Taiwan, whose films Woo considers more varied in terms of narratives and themes, Malaysia still does not have the freedom to discuss more sensitive topics like politics and politics. religion.

“To be the ‘jaguh kampung’ (hero of the village) is not a problem, but to become world class is another story,” he said.

Haris of FINAS, who directed and produced commercials, TV movies and series before joining FINAS, agrees that bolder films get attention.

But he doesn’t seem to think Malaysia is ready to loosen control yet.

Behind the scenes of Prebet Sapu [Courtesy of Muzzamer Rahman]

Instead, he’s asking the filmmakers to shoot two variations of their films to make sure they can get permission to show them in Malaysian theaters.

“Use the bolder version for the international market,” Haris said. “We [still] need subjects that are a bit borderline because these are the films that attract the most international attention.

For now, Muzzamer is grateful that Prebet Sapu got full screening approval without any cuts, “and yet received the rating of a film that can still be watched by my target audience,” he told Al Jazeera.

“Censorship should not suppress the voice of the filmmaker and determine what is right and wrong from a director’s point of view.”