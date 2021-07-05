Malaysians suffering from lockdown wave white flag for help

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) – When Mohamad Nor Abdullah placed a white flag outside his window late at night, he did not expect a swift wave of support. In the morning, dozens of strangers knocked on his door, offering food, money and encouragement.

Malaysia’s national lockdown to curb a wave of coronavirus was tightened on Saturday, banning people in some areas from leaving their homes except to buy food and essentials.

This plunged Mohamad Nor into despair. He makes a living selling packaged nasi lemak, a popular dish of coconut rice pudding with condiments, every morning at a roadside stall, but that income has disappeared and government support was insufficient.

The White Flag campaign that emerged on social media last week aims to help people like Mohamad Nor, who is 29 years old and born unarmed. Luckily, he saw the campaign on Facebook and decided to try asking for help.

“It was so unexpected. So many people have reached out to help, support me and also encourage me, ”said Mohamad Nor, sitting in his filthy room amid boxes of cookies, rice, cooking oil and cooking oil. water which were quickly given to him. He said the good Samaritans had offered to help him pay for the rental of his room and that the help should be enough to get him through the next few months.

The #benderaputih campaign began as a response by Malaysian society to the increase in suicides believed to be linked to the economic hardships caused by the pandemic. Police reported 468 suicides in the first five months of this year, an average of four per day and up sharply from 631 for all of 2020.

Social media posts urged people to hoist a white flag or cloth to signal that they needed immediate help “without having to beg or feel embarrassed.” white flags.

Thousands of people have lost their jobs since Malaysia enacted various travel restrictions, including a coronavirus state of emergency that suspended parliament until August 1. The strict national lockdown imposed on June 1 is the second in more than a year.

The story continues

Coronavirus cases in Malaysia have jumped to more than 778,000 cases, almost seven times the total last year, with more than 5,400 deaths.

Reports of families receiving prompt help after hoisting a white flag warmed the hearts of Malaysians. Single mother and teenage daughter who survived for days on cookies were fed by neighbors, indebted hawker on the verge of death received cash help to start anew, refugee family Myanmar who survives on just one meal a day received instant supplies.

While many hail the white flag movement as a manifestation of unity and solidarity, not all agree.

A deputy from an Islamist party, which is part of the ruling coalition, aroused public anger when he told people to pray to God instead of waving a white flag in surrender. A chief minister of the state called the propaganda campaign against the government of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

He sparked imitators. An animal association encouraged cash-strapped people who could not afford to feed their pets to fly a red flag.

Anti-government protesters launched a black flag campaign over the weekend, with opposition lawmakers and others putting black flags on social media to demand the prime minister’s resignation, ending the emergency and the reopening of Parliament. However, police reportedly said they were investigating the Black Flag campaign for sedition, public mischief and misuse of network facilities for offensive purposes.

Muhyiddin, who took power in 2019 after political maneuvering brought down the former reformist government, faces an intense challenge from the opposition and within his own coalition. Support for his leadership cannot be tested with the suspension of parliament.

James Chin, an Asian expert at the Australian University of Tasmania, said the white flag movement could fuel public anger over an inept perception of the government’s ability to handle the crisis.

“The White Flag campaign will undoubtedly be used as a major political weapon to show that the government is a massive failure,” he said.

____

PA journalist Syawalludin Zain contributed to this report.