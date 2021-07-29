World
Malaysian PM urged to resign after rare royal reprimand – Times of India
KUALA LUMPUR: The struggling Malaysian leader was charged with treason and asked to resign on Thursday after the king denounced his crisis government for deception parliament, a rare public rebuke from the revered monarch.
Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin heads a scandal-ridden coalition that seized power last year without an election, but his government is on the verge of collapse following the withdrawal of its allies.
Parliament met this week after a months-long suspension amid a state of emergency linked to the coronavirus, which critics said was Muhyiddin’s attempt to cling to power.
On Monday, the justice minister told the legislature that the state of emergency would end on August 1 and that several regulations passed under it were rescinded.
But rival MPs were furious, saying Muhyiddin was simply looking to dodge a debate – and it was not clear the monarch had agreed to revoke emergency laws, as the constitution requires.
Thursday the Royal palace confirmed the king, Sultan Abdallah Sultan Ahmad Shah, had not given his agreement, and declared to have expressed his “great disappointment”.
The announcement of the cancellation of the regulation was “inaccurate and confused the deputies”, according to a statement from the palace.
He “not only failed to respect the principles of the sovereignty of the law (…) but he undermined the functions and powers of his majesty as head of state”, he said. declared.
It is unusual for Malaysia’s constitutional monarch, who is widely revered in this predominantly Muslim country, to rise so strongly against the government.
After the publication of the royal declaration, the legislature erupted in uproar with calls for “betrayal” and “resignation” from the opposition benches.
Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim urged Muhyiddin to resign because his government “went against the constitution, insulted the institution of constitutional monarchy and confused the parliament”.
Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, the president of the United Malaysian National Organization (UM NO) – the largest party in Muhyiddin’s coalition – also accused the prime minister of treason and urged him to resign.
Zahid had already announced earlier this month that UMNO was withdrawing its support for Muhyiddin, although some party members would still support the prime minister.
There was no immediate reaction from the Prime Minister and it was not clear whether the reprimand would have an impact.
Regulations enacted under the state of emergency give authorities additional powers to punish virus-violators, as well as other tools to fight the pandemic.
Even when the emergency ends, the country will remain under strict lockdown as it faces a worsening epidemic.
