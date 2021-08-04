World
Malaysian PM refuses to resign, delays vote by month – Times of India
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia: Malaysian Prime Minister in trouble Muhyiddin Yassin refused to step down on Wednesday after a key ally gave him his backing, but said he would ask for a vote of confidence from Parliament next month to prove his legitimacy to rule.
Shortly after meeting King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah | At the palace, Muhyiddin said on a nationwide broadcast that he had been informed by the monarch that eight lawmakers from a key party in his ruling alliance had withdrawn their support.
The party, the United Malaysian National Organization, is the largest in the alliance with 38 lawmakers, but it is divided, with some not supporting the prime minister. The UMNO president said on Tuesday that Muhyiddin lost the right to rule with the withdrawal of support from some party lawmakers and after a UM NO minister resigned.
Muhyiddin said he told the king that he had received enough statements of support from lawmakers who “convinced me that I still have majority support” in parliament. He gave no figures.
“Therefore, the question of my resignation (…) does not arise,” he said.
Muhyiddin came to power in March 2020 after initiating the downfall of the former reformist government which won the 2018 elections. His party joined forces with UMNO and several others to form a new government but with a majority very slim.
But since January, he has governed by ordinance without legislative approval thanks to the suspension of Parliament in a state of emergency decreed due to the pandemic. Critics say he was using the state of emergency, which expired on August 1, to avoid a vote in parliament that would show he had lost a majority of support.
Due to lingering questions over his legitimacy, Muhyiddin said on Wednesday that a motion of confidence in his leadership would be tabled for a vote when parliament resumes next month.
“In this way, my position as Prime Minister and the National alliance because the government in power can be determined according to the law and the constitution, ” he said.
His government has sought to avoid a vote since the state of emergency expired, and a five-day parliamentary session last week in which no motions were allowed was suspended after the virus cases were discovered among staff members. Parliament is expected to sit in September.
