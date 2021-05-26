World
Malaysian cemeteries face coronavirus outbreak – Times of India
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia: Nowhere Is Malaysia Worsening coronavirus outbreak more apparent than in the cemeteries around the capital.
The rise in infections and deaths has alarmed health officials. They rose again on Wednesday with a record 7,478 new cases reported, bringing the country’s total to 533,367 – a five-fold increase since the start of the year. Deaths topped 2,300.
The toll is visible in cemeteries such as the Nirvana Memorial Park, a Buddhist, Taoist and Christian cemetery in Semenyih on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur.
Director General of Health Noor Hisham Abdullah warned the country must “ prepare for the worst ”.
The government has resisted calls for a complete lockdown – fearing an economic disaster – but has closed all schools, banned dining in restaurants, and banned social activities and interstate travel.
Trade and trade restrictions were increased on Tuesday and public transport was cut in half.
Malaysia has given nearly 2.5 million of its 33 million people at least one dose of the vaccine. But the virus is still spreading quickly, with clusters developing from variants that originated in South Africa and India.
This raised alarm in neighboring Thailand, which says it detected the South African variant of someone crossing the border from Malaysia.
