Malaysiakini found guilty and fined for reader comments

Malaysia’s highest court on Friday declared Malaysiakini, the country’s most popular online newspaper, in contempt of court for comments posted by readers deemed offensive to justice, fining the publication 500,000 Malaysian ringgit ($ 123,644) in a case widely regarded as a test. of media freedom in the Southeast Asian nation.

Malaysia’s Attorney General last year took action against Malaysiakini and Editor-in-Chief Steven Gan over five comments posted by readers on his website that he said undermined public confidence in the justice system .

In a six-to-one Friday ruling, the Federal Court ruled that Malaysiakini had full responsibility for its website, including all comments left by readers. They said the case was a “reminder” to the public not to use online comments to attack the judiciary and that the fine reflected the seriousness of the offense.

“The disputed statements had gone far and wide … the content was false and objectionable in nature and the content involved allegations of corruption which were not proven and untrue,” said Judge Rohana Yusuf, who chaired the panel of judges. .

Gan, who was found not guilty, said he was disappointed with the decision.

“What a crime Malaysiakini has committed in forcing us to pay 500,000 ringgit while people accused of abuse of power for millions and billions of people are free,” he said.

The English-language online newspaper upended the country’s tightly controlled media landscape when it launched in 1999, taking advantage of the freedom offered by the Internet, which then Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad had promised not to censor. His fearless reporting quickly caught the government’s attention and was the subject of regular police raids.

Amnesty International Malaysia said it was “deeply alarmed” by the court’s decision to convict and fine Malaysiakini.

“The conviction and fine are a serious setback for freedom of expression in the country,” Katrina Jorene Maliamauv, executive director of Amnesty International Malaysia, said in a statement. “The use of contempt for court laws to censor online debate and silence independent media is another example of the increasingly limited space people have to express themselves freely in the country.”

Malaysiakini has until February 24 to pay the fine, more than double the amount demanded by the prosecution. The publication immediately launched a fundraising campaign.

“We hope the Malays will contribute to our fund,” Gan said. “Openness to critical opinions is the sign of a strong and healthy institution. For 21 years, Malaysiakini has relied on the generosity of the public to pursue its mission. We again call on the Malays to come to our aid.

Concerns for media freedom

The Malaysian Center for Independent Journalism (CIJ), which followed the case, said it supported Malaysiakini.

The ICJ “strongly condemns the efforts of the state to intimidate and threaten the freedom and independence of the media,” he said on Twitter.

Malaysiakini is unlikely to be able to appeal the ruling because the case has been heard in Malaysia’s highest court.

Malaysiakini and Gan argued that they could not be held responsible for the offensive comments, which were immediately deleted after being contacted by police.

The UK and Canada have expressed concern over the verdict.

“Media freedom is of fundamental importance to the security, prosperity and well-being of all societies,” said British High Commissioner Charles Hay and Acting Canadian High Commissioner Esther Van Nes in a statement. joint statement. “People should be allowed to discuss and debate issues freely.”

In January, Gan said journalists should not “give up” in the face of what he called “harassment” by the government of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, who took office almost a year ago after a seizure of power within the ruling coalition prompted by the resignation of his predecessor Mahathir Mohamad and a political realignment that brought the once dominant United National Organization of the Malays (UMNO) back to government.

Malaysia has climbed the ranks of Reporters Without Borders’ global press freedom rankings in recent years, but the country is only named “partially free” by the US nonprofit Freedom House.

Earlier this month, the government suspended parliament under a “state of emergency” that will last until August, blaming the coronavirus pandemic.