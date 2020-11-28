Malaysia to hold elections after coronavirus crisis: PM

Muhyiddin Yassin promises to hold polls after avoiding confrontation by gaining parliamentary support for his administration’s budget.

Malaysia will hold general elections when the novel coronavirus pandemic is over, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Saturday, shortly after avoiding a confrontation by gaining parliamentary support for his administration’s budget.

Parliament passed the biggest budget in history on Thursday by voice vote despite weeks of threats from the opposition and some Muhyiddin allies to derail the government’s 2021 spending plan, which could have sparked a crisis.

“God willing, when COVID-19 is over, we will hold a general election,” Muhyiddin said in a speech at a virtual annual general meeting of his Bersatu party.

“We will return the mandate to the people and leave it to them to choose the government of their choice.”

The eight-month-old Muhyiddin administration clung to a two-seat majority in parliament, managing to fend off a leadership challenge from opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim and contain growing dissent within the Malaysian National Organization (UMNO), the largest bloc in its coalition.

Muhyiddin said he had met with UMNO President Ahmad Zahid Hamidi this week and that they had agreed to mend the ties between their parties and avoid competing with each other when an election was called.

“I know people are fed up with incessant politics. People want political leaders to help them, not to constantly fight for power, ”Muhyiddin said.

Malaysia is facing a new wave of coronavirus infections, with cumulative cases more than quadrupling since September to more than 60,000 on Friday.