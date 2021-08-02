Malaysia deploys riot police as MPs try to surrender to Parliament

Monday’s session was canceled due to COVID infections, with the fragile government under pressure to deal with the pandemic.

Opposition members in the Malaysian parliament were greeted by riot police and threatened with arrest as they attempted to march towards the parliament building on Monday amid growing political tension over the government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Parliament opened an ‘extraordinary session’ last week after a months-long shutdown triggered by a declaration of emergency in January because of COVID, with opposition politicians lambasting Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and his cabinet for the continued rise in cases and deaths despite months of increasingly strict containment.

The session was scheduled to continue until Monday, but was canceled after a number of COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Parliament.

Instead, dozens of MPs gathered in Merdeka Square in the heart of Kuala Lumpur, including opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim and former double Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, calling on Muhyuddin to resign. They planned to walk to Parliament two kilometers away.

“Thousands of people have died but he is happy to stay,” Mahathir said, quoted by the Malaysiakini online newspaper. Anwar said Muhyiddin had lost his legitimacy.

Muhyiddin was under increasing pressure since coming to power in March 2020 after a takeover that led to the collapse of the government that was elected to power in a landmark election in May 2018. Muhyiddin was appointed prime minister after convincing the king that he ‘he had the support he needed in parliament to govern, but had to face regular appeals to prove his majority.

Anger has grown in recent months as the death toll from COVID-19 continued to rise despite a prolonged lockdown that has left many people struggling. The total number of cases in the country topped one million last month and 160 more deaths were reported on Sunday.

Opposition politicians were greeted by a wall of riot police blocking the road to Parliament in Kuala Lumpur [Arif Kartono/AFP]

“We are seeing increased opposition to Muhyiddin’s administration from students, activists, contract doctors and ordinary Malaysians. And we see the government using the police as a tool to curb legitimate dissent, ”Charles Santiago, an opposition MP from the hard-hit Klang region, wrote on Twitter. “But these protests won’t stop because people have had them and their patience is running out. It is embarrassing to retain power despite being caught off guard and especially when good governance is needed to mitigate the consequences of a raging pandemic. “

A few hundred people marched through Kuala Lumpur on Saturday in a socially distanced “Lawan” (combat) rally, while junior medics quit their jobs a week ago over wages and conditions. Both incidents are under police investigation.

The parliamentary session was canceled after mass testing following the discovery of two positive cases found 11 cases of COVID-19 among the more than 1,000 politicians and staff working there.

It must be the only “democratic” government to resort to intimidation, including bringing in water cannon trucks, a Fed reserve unit with shields and batons, police at EVERY point of entry into the country. Parliament just to block more than 100 deputies in Parliament.

Where else are MPs supposed to speak on behalf of the ppl? pic.twitter.com/XAQWgnEwZQ – Kasthuri Patto (@PattoKasthuri) August 2, 2021

Opposition politicians pointed out that many factories and offices in Malaysia continued to operate despite the high number of cases in the country and noted that the positivity rate in parliament was below the five percent limit set by the country. ‘World Health Organization.

Politicians were also among the first in Malaysia to be vaccinated. Just over 20 percent of Malaysian residents now have both vaccines and the government is stepping up the program.