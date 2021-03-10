Malawian Youth Wipe Tears of Unemployment Through Agribusiness

Young people like Feston Zale from Chileka region, Blantyre district, southern region of Malawi, are finding employment and a source of income in agribusiness. Credit: Esmie Komwa Eneya / IPS

BLANTYRE, Malawi, March 10 (IPS) – After tiring of looking for a job for seven years, Feston Zale from Chileka region in southern Malawi has decided to get into agribusiness.

He began to think about how to transform the wetland inherited from his parents into a horticultural farm. So he joined the Chileka horticultural cooperative to learn the basics.

“I began to cultivate the piece of land hoping tirelessly that one day the product of it would wipe away my tears of unemployment.

“The money I got from the first harvest was so satisfying and it gave me the courage to expand my farming business,” Zale, who grows cabbage, onions and tomatoes, told IPS.

Zale was able to earn over $ 4,000 a year. With the profits from his agro-industry, he managed to open a store and buy a car. In comparison, most small family farms generate a gross annual income of around $ 1,840, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

“I have received several awards for the production of very high quality horticultural crops such as cabbage, onions and tomatoes,” he said.

Master Kapalamula is an agro-entrepreneur from Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe. He told IPS that venturing into agribusiness has provided him with a means to support himself since he graduated two years ago.

“I am mainly in tomato production and my last harvest brought me around $ 550.

“I used some of the money to buy a sewing machine for the fashion and design industry,” he told IPS.

Although Kapalamula is still looking for a job, he says he won’t give up his agribusiness once he finds a job and instead wants to balance the two. He also plans to develop his agro-industry.

Zale and Kapalamula were fortunate enough to find an income through agribusiness. Youth unemployment in the southern African country is currently 23%, according to the Ministry of Labor. Malawi has a population of 16.8 million.

Although Zale and Kapalamula point out that the industry has its fair share of challenges.

A major problem, they say, is the low prices they get for their products due to the smuggling of similar products from neighboring countries and the lack of market regulation.

Because there are no policies that help safeguard the prices and sale of agricultural products in the country, people practice free trade and the market is flooded. This means that farmers are forced to lower their prices in order to make sales.

“If we try to lower our prices further, we end up suffering losses and therefore not profiting much from the business as we should,” Kapalamula said.

“To stay in the company you have to be brave enough, otherwise I have seen other young people leave the company,” said Kapalamula.

Feston Zale, from Chileka region, Blantyre district, southern region of Malawi, turned the wetland inherited from his parents into a horticultural farm. He is pictured here with some of his award winning cabbages. Credit: Esmie Komwa Eneya / IP.

According to experts from International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), policy-making processes need to be supported by research.

This is one of the reasons why the Strengthening the capacity to apply research evidence (CARE) in the Youth Engagement Policy in Agribusiness and Rural Economic Activities in Africa project. The CARE project aims to improve understanding of poverty reduction and the impact on employment, as well as factors influencing youth engagement in agribusiness and the rural, agricultural and non-farm economy. The project is sponsored by the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and managed by IATI.

Finding reliable markets for agricultural products is one of the disincentives for youth employment in agribusiness, according to the results of a CARE study in Malawi conducted by CARE winner Dingase Kanchu Mkandawire.

“Young agro-entrepreneurs face a lack of market access and poor road networks make the situation worse,” Mkandawire told IPS.

Indeed, at the launch of the 2019/2020 Annual Review and Planning Meeting conducted by the Department of Agricultural Research Services (DARS) at Bvumbwe Research Station in Thyolo District, the Minister of Agriculture from Malawi, Lobin Lowe, pointed out that agricultural research has a gap if it focuses only on production.

“The habit of focusing research on the only way to increase productivity has left farmers stranded because after production, marketing becomes a bigger challenge for them,” Lowe said.

Aubrey Jolex is another CARE Fellow who has conducted research on the use of information and communication technologies (ICT) in agribusiness. He found that increasing the use of ICTs helped young people in the agribusiness sector find reliable markets, among other benefits.

“Since young people are heavy users of ICT tools, they use these tools which they use for communication to market their products, which helps them identify reliable markets,” he told IPS.