Malawi destroys nearly 20,000 expired COVID-19 shots

Malawi’s health authorities destroyed 19,610 doses of expired AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, saying the move would boost public confidence in the country’s immunization program.

Health Minister Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda put some of the vials of expired doses into an incinerator to begin destruction on Wednesday at Kamuzu Central Hospital in Lilongwe, the capital.

“We destroy [these vaccines] because as a government policy no expired health product should be used, ”she said. “Historically, as part of Malawi’s Expanded Immunization Program, no expired vaccine has ever been used.”

She said burning the vaccines would build public confidence that all vaccines used in Malawi are good.

“We are publicly destroying in order to be accountable to the Malawians. Expired vaccines are not used during the vaccination campaign, ”she said. “On behalf of the government, I assure all Malawians that no one will receive an expired COVID vaccine.”

The doses were part of a batch of 102,000 vaccines that arrived on March 26, as part of an initiative by the African Union and the World Health Organization. They expired on April 13, leaving less than three weeks for their use. Malawi managed to deploy around 80% of them at that time.

Pharmaceutical incinerator closed before incineration of expired COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccines at Malawi’s main referral hospital, Kamuzuz Central Hospital in Lilongwe [Amos Gumulira/AFP]

The destruction of vaccines has been observed by several senior officials “to improve transparency,” Health Secretary Charles Mwansambo said.

Malawi will always have adequate stocks of COVID-19 vaccines in public and private health facilities, he said. The government has not said where it will get more vaccines.

Last month, WHO urged African countries not to destroy expired doses of AstraZeneca vaccine after several countries received doses from India with very short shelf lives. But this week, the WHO reversed its position and said vaccines should be destroyed.

South Sudan has set aside 59,000 AU-supplied doses and is not using them due to the same expiration issue.

The health ministry said the country had administered 335,232 doses of the vaccine as of May 18 and checked in 34,231 COVID infections and 1,153 deaths.

African countries have struggled to get enough COVID-19 vaccines to roll out mass immunization. Many depend on deliveries from the COVAX global immunization program, co-led by WHO and partners, including the Gavi Vaccine Alliance.

The Serum Institute of India (SII) said it hopes to start supplying coronavirus vaccines to COVAX and other countries by the end of the year. This delay will significantly slow down global efforts to immunize people against COVID-19.

SII is the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer. The company said in March it was postponing all exports of coronavirus vaccines to deal with the explosive outbreak of cases on the subcontinent.

At the time, the WHO said it expected COVID-19 vaccine deliveries from India to resume by June and that the disruption would affect around 90 million doses.