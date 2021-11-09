Malala Yousafzai announces her wedding
Malala Yousafzai, who at 17 became the youngest Nobel Peace Prize Laureate, married in England on Tuesday, more than nine years after being shot in the head by the Taliban as a teenager.
Ms. Yousafzai, 24, married Asser Malik, director of the Pakistan Cricket Board, in a small Islamic ceremony called nikkah, she said on twitter. Their two families attended the ceremony in Birmingham, England.
“Today marks a precious day in my life,” she wrote. “Please send us your prayers. We are delighted to be walking together on the journey ahead.
Ms. Yousafzai, one of the world’s most famous advocates for girls’ education, has kept details of her big day under wraps. But she shared a few photos, including one of her husband signing what appeared to be a marriage contract and another of the couple posing among the fall foliage. She was wearing a pink dress.
Her husband, Mr Malik, is a director of Pakistan’s governing body of cricket, according to his LinkedIn page. He graduated in 2012 from Lahore University of Management Sciences in Pakistan.
Congratulatory messages on social media poured in from all over the world. At Instagram, Greta Thunberg and Priyanka Chopra were among the supporters. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada noted on Twitter that he and his wife were hoping the couple enjoyed their “special day”: “We wish you a lifetime of happiness together,” he wrote.
Melinda French Gates said on Instagram: “Congratulations! So happy for both of you!
Tuesday’s wedding came more than nine years after Ms. Yousafzai survived an assassination attempt by the Taliban for criticizing the group’s attempts to prevent Pakistani girls from attending school. At the time of the shooting, she was writing blog posts for the BBC about life under the Taliban in Pakistan’s Swat Valley.
Seriously injured in the attack, Ms Yousafzai was transferred to Britain for treatment. She moved with her family to Birmingham, England in 2013 where she continued her education and became activist for girls’ education, according to the Malala Fund, an organization she founded.
Ms. Yousafzai graduated last year from the University of Oxford, where she obtained the diploma of philosophy, politics and economics, one of the most prestigious of the university.
In one month of August guest essay for The New York Times, she wrote about her fear for Afghan girls attending school under the new Taliban regime.