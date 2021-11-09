Malala Yousafzai announces her wedding

Her husband, Mr Malik, is a director of Pakistan’s governing body of cricket, according to his LinkedIn page. He graduated in 2012 from Lahore University of Management Sciences in Pakistan.

Congratulatory messages on social media poured in from all over the world. At Instagram, Greta Thunberg and Priyanka Chopra were among the supporters. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada noted on Twitter that he and his wife were hoping the couple enjoyed their “special day”: “We wish you a lifetime of happiness together,” he wrote.

Melinda French Gates said on Instagram: “Congratulations! So happy for both of you!

Tuesday’s wedding came more than nine years after Ms. Yousafzai survived an assassination attempt by the Taliban for criticizing the group’s attempts to prevent Pakistani girls from attending school. At the time of the shooting, she was writing blog posts for the BBC about life under the Taliban in Pakistan’s Swat Valley.

Seriously injured in the attack, Ms Yousafzai was transferred to Britain for treatment. She moved with her family to Birmingham, England in 2013 where she continued her education and became activist for girls’ education, according to the Malala Fund, an organization she founded.