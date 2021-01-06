Making the African Continental Free Trade Area for Women Work in a Post-COVID-19 World

Angela Lusigi, UNDP Resident Representative in Ghana

January 06 (IPS) – Angela Lusigi is, UNDP Resident Representative in Ghana On January 1, 2021, trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement began after months of delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The AfCFTA aims to bring together 1.3 billion people in a $ 3.4 trillion economic bloc, making it the largest free trade area since the establishment of the World Trade Organization. Ghana hosts the AfCFTA Secretariat in its capital, Accra.

A way to achieve development goals

If African countries strengthen their competitiveness through trade and create more efficient regional value chains and labor markets, as foreseen in the AfCFTA Agreement, they will increase momentum towards the implementation of the Sustainable Development Agenda. by 2030. Poverty and inequality would be significantly reduced through a sustainable structural transformation that would prioritize those who are furthest behind.

In addition, expanding the choices and capacities of women and youth through intra-African trade and interconnectivity would help achieve several goals under the African Union’s Agenda 2063, including 4 on economies transformed through sustainable and inclusive economic growth, goal 17 on full gender equality in all spheres of life and goal 18 on engaged and empowered youth and children.

The AfCFTA as an engine of structural transformation and job creation

AfCFTA could transform Africa’s economic landscape and create productive opportunities. The potential increase in manufacturing, business enterprise and agribusiness jobs could change the lives of millions of women and youth who often face higher levels of unemployment and are overrepresented in vulnerable jobs.

According to the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), the AfCFTA could become the world’s largest regional free trade area, with combined business and consumer spending of US $ 6.7 trillion. by 2030.

The Commission also estimates that intra-African trade will increase by 15 to 25 percent, or US $ 50 to 70 billion, by 2040. The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development has estimated an increase of up to 33 percent.

The extreme vulnerability of women’s businesses

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has disrupted the flow of goods, services and people, affecting the poorest and most vulnerable the most. Informal sector workers and entrepreneurs, who make up 85.8 percent of Africa’s workforce, have been particularly affected by social distancing and stay-at-home orders that have saved lives but decimated them. means of subsistence. In addition, 9 out of 10 working African women work in the informal sector and most are self-employed or contribute to a family business.

Strengthening women’s businesses through stronger value and trade chains creates opportunities for wealth and empowerment that could lift millions of people out of poverty. These entrepreneurs are often engaged in the service, agriculture and natural resource sectors, where there is significant potential to increase productivity by improving skills, increasing investment and promoting innovation.

Women and young people in decision-making

Current estimates of intra-African trade underestimate the contribution of informal traders in border regions and small businesses run primarily by women and youth. Intra-African trade estimates are quite low – around 16 percent of imports and exports in 2018; however, between 50 and 60 percent of total intra-African trade is carried out by unregistered traders or businesses. Women are the face of informal cross-border trade in Africa and represent up to 70 percent of informal cross-border traders.

Yet women traders and their organizations are often excluded from programs and decision-making on trade issues. Furthermore, research shows that women are not affected by development interventions to facilitate trade, increase productivity and improve competitiveness in export-oriented sectors. Many women traders and entrepreneurs do not have access to the information and training opportunities available through trade networks. Their voices and needs, especially those of women in the informal sector, are absent from negotiations, policy development and decision-making on AfCFTA.

Prioritizing women and youth for prosperity for all

Only resilient, prosperous and sustainable livelihoods can withstand future crises in a post-COVID-19 world. More equitable access to opportunities arising from AfCFTA implementation could create shared prosperity and reduce vulnerability to future shocks.

This includes increasing the participation of women and youth-run businesses in the agriculture and food trade, which is expected to increase by 20 to 35 percent (US $ 10 to 17 billion).

These opportunities are not neutral in terms of gender or scale. Neglecting the specific challenges that women and young people face in business can leave many behind. African women who work as informal traders often face harassment, violence, confiscation of goods and even imprisonment.

The operationalization of the AfCFTA and the development of institutional mechanisms and supporting infrastructure should be guided by their potential impact on women and youth, as well as the potential contributions these groups can make.

In order to take advantage of Africa’s rich human assets in the AfCFTA, the needs and priorities of women and youth need to be reflected in the legal and technical frameworks being created. Making their voice heard will ensure more equitable and sustainable opportunities, which is essential for the effectiveness of the ongoing liberalization of trade in services.

This includes the facilitation of cross-border investments, the protection of intellectual property rights, collaboration on customs and taxation, and the implementation of trade facilitation measures. In particular, innovative solutions and new technologies must be applied to compensate for the uneven distribution of the benefits of liberalization, which arises from differences in resource availability and levels of industrialization.

To move forward, women must lead the agenda

Businesswomen should be fully involved in the implementation of the AfCFTA in order to improve the distribution of benefits and accelerate the impact of the Agreement on jobs, livelihoods and economies. Increasing productivity and reducing the resource gap between women and men in trade could change the trajectory of the AfCFTA, leading to faster implementation and shared prosperity.

Governments, regional institutions, and business associations and networks must take three bold policy steps to ensure that micro and small businesses owned primarily by women and youth are not left behind.

First, governments should support genuine citizen engagement in the design and implementation of legislation and the development of hard and soft infrastructure for the free movement of goods and services. They must promote advocacy, raise awareness and create a space for consultation. This includes engagement with associations and business networks of empowered and capable women.

Second, regional institutions should help countries collect and share trade-related data that encompasses the informal sector. Real-time monitoring of the Accord’s impacts on economic, social and environmental indicators is essential to compensate losers and convince late adopters.

Mapping and connecting trade observatories across countries and the use of digital technology could provide real-time disaggregated data to facilitate negotiations and dispute settlement, as well as promote transparency and accountability.

Third, more public and private partnerships are needed to support gender-sensitive business finance and development services. There is a need to increase and support investments in women’s businesses and provide skills development services in order to develop viable women’s businesses and value chains that exit the informal sector and respond to opportunities emerging from AfCFTA.

