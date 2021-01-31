Making seawater drinkable in Mexico has high costs and environmental impacts

This planned Los Cabos desalination plant, whose construction received final approval in October 2020, will have a purification capacity of 250 liters of water per second and its cost will exceed $ 55 million, according to government figures. Baja California Sur State. CREDIT: Government of Baja California Sur

MEXICO CITY, Jan.31 (IPS) – Mexico is seeking to alleviate water shortages in part of its vast territory by resorting to seawater, through the expansion of desalination plants. But this solution has exorbitant costs and significant environmental impacts.

Among the advantages of these sewage treatment plants, Gabriela Muñoz, researcher at the public university The Northern Frontier College, highlighted the expansion of water sources and production of water for human consumption.

But in her conversation with IPS, she also pointed out the drawbacks of these plants, such as high energy requirements, compounded if the energy comes from fossil sources; high costs; and the production of brine and wastewater.

To illustrate the costs: one of the desalination plants authorized in 2014 by the National Water Commission (WITH WATER) in the northern state of Baja California, it cost some $ 35 million to process 250 liters per second (l / s). Another plant of the same capacity, definitively approved in October 2020 in the neighboring state of Baja California Sur, will require an investment of more than $ 55 million.

In Mexico, “there are no regulations on how to dispose of the brine. The most common thing is to throw it on the beach. We have to be careful how we handle the brine because of its toxicity to ecosystems. Nor are there any installed. to treat all wastewater. For specific areas, desalination should not be the first option, “said Muñoz from the northern border town of Tijuana.

Between 2012 and 2020, environmental authorities authorized at least 120 desalination plants, rejected six applications and five more are being assessed, according to data obtained by IPS through public information requests. Most of the new projects are located in three states with severe water scarcity: the northwestern states of Baja California and Baja California Sur, and the southeastern state of Quintana Roo.

However, in Mexico, where more than 400 plants of this type are operating, there has been no research on their ecological effects, as confirmed by IPS, with the exception of the study “Desalination of water”, published in 2000 by the Mexican Government Water Institute.

A basic desalination technique is thermal distillation, in which seawater is heated until it evaporates, the vapor condenses to form soft water, and the remaining liquid is discharged as of concentrated brine.

Another is reverse osmosis, in which water is filtered and then pumped at high pressure through thin membranes that only allow liquid to pass through and retain salt.

Global context

In 2019, the study “The State of Desalination and Brine Production: A Global Perspective”, produced by the United Nations University Institute for Water, Environment and Health, based in Ontario, Canada, warned of the growing generation of brine and its severe effects on the environment. According to her, the brine extraction process accumulated a total of 142 million cubic meters (m3) of waste worldwide that year.

There are 18,214 desalination plants in the world, with an installed capacity of 89 million m3 per day, serving more than 300 million people, according to the latest data from the International Desalination Association. For every liter of desalinated water, one liter of brine is produced.

These plants are part of a trend towards the introduction of this technology in areas threatened by water stress or scarcity.

Availability of water in Mexico

Mexico, Latin America’s second-largest economy, has an area of ​​1.96 million square kilometers, 67 percent of which is arid and semi-arid.

According to CONAGUA, water availability varies considerably in this country of 129 million people, as it is scarce in the north and plentiful in the south.

Out of 100 liters of rain, 72 return to the atmosphere by evapotranspiration, 22 flow into rivers and streams and six feed 653 aquifers, of which 108 were overexploited, 32 had saline or brackish water soils and 18 had seawater infiltration due to sea level rise and infiltration into the water table.

Although Mexico has a low level of national water stress in 2017 – 19.5% – its risk of water stress is high, according to the Aqueduct platform, developed by the Aqueduct Alliance, made up of governments, companies and foundations. .

In fact, Mexico is the second most water stressed country in the Americas, after Chile. Water stress could be a problem by 2040 from the center to the north of the country.

Meanwhile, the far northwest is at medium-high risk of aquifer depletion, and virtually all of the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea at medium-high risk of drought, precisely where most of the water is found. desalination plants.

The aqueduct takes into account 13 indicators of water stress, such as the availability and depletion of groundwater.

In the past five months, drought has worsened in Mexico – the third worst record of the century – due to the climate crisis, according to data from the National Meteorological Service.

In Mexico, water consumption is intense, reflected in its water footprint – the impact of human activities on water – of 1,978 m3 / person per year, against a world average of 1,385.

As a result, national and regional authorities have set their sights on seawater, given that Mexico is bordered by the Pacific Ocean to the west and the Atlantic Ocean to the east, and there is a total of 150 municipalities with a coastline, out of a total of 2466, according to the National Policy on the Seas and Coasts of Mexico.

Scalable model

This year, Héctor Aviña, academic at the Engineering research institute of the National Autonomous University of Mexico, plans to develop its prototype geothermal desalination plant in the city of Los Cabos, located in Baja California Sur, some 1,650 kilometers northwest of Mexico City.

“I don’t know if this is the best option because of the brine generation and the operation of the wells, but it’s a good alternative. Many regions are already experiencing water stress. In these places, desalination and beach wells can help the aquifers to recover, ”Aviña told IPS from Mexico City.

The $ 500,000 plan is to upgrade a pilot plant from the current capacity of 4m3 per day to 40m3 and, if possible, 400m3, as part of an initiative to be developed with the state Mexican Geothermal Innovation Center.

The project will take advantage of nearby hot water wells to obtain water and geothermal energy.

With this technology, the cost per m3 of water varies from 0.8 to 1.3 dollars, against 0.6 to 1.00 dollars in reverse osmosis.

the National infrastructure investment agreement, signed between the federal government and members of the business community in November 2020, includes the foundations of four desalination plants in Baja California, Baja California Sur and Sonora, with an investment of $ 643 million and a capacity of 650 l / s.

But Muñoz suggested that before turning to desalination, poor irrigation practices, leaks and aging infrastructure should be addressed.

“Before considering desalination, measures such as water savings, investment in green infrastructure, rainwater harvesting and reuse of treated water must be a priority. We must also compare the construction costs of desalination plants compared to alternatives, ”she said.

In 2014, Aviña designed a reverse osmosis model equipped with solar panels and batteries, the costs of which are competitive.

“In other areas, the energy source needs to be reviewed. Mexico is going to have water problems, it’s a situation we will have to live with. If we study it well, if we manage it well, desalination is a good alternative, ”he argued.