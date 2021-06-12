Making History: The Rush to Document Presidents’ Summits

If President Joe Biden has private talks with Russian Vladimir Putin at their meeting next week, US interpreters and diplomats will be ready to document their high-stakes meeting.

It’s a decades-old system meant to ensure that senior officials, and ultimately historians, have a record of what US presidents say to international leaders. And this is the one that held – especially – even under former President Donald Trump, including when he confiscated the notes taken by his American interpreter during a meeting with Putin in 2017.

Trump’s determination to keep his talks with the Russian president confidential raised concerns about what might have happened in those private meetings, especially given Trump’s intimate relationship with Putin.

Former US officials acknowledge the unusual and disturbing nature of Trump’s desire for secrecy, which a former official familiar with the matter said also included Trump routinely dismissing the usual immediate debriefings from aides after his one-on-one with world leaders . But in the run-up to Biden’s first session with Putin as president in Geneva, the U.S. official described to The Associated Press the swift steps taken to preserve the tapes of Trump’s private talks with Putin.

This included Trump’s veteran State Department interpreter in his hour-long private interview with Poutine in Helsinki, Finland, in 2018 alerting senior US officials after the meeting “instantly” to worrying details, including that the two had addressed the invocation of an existing treaty that could have allowed Russians to participate in interrogations of US officials, the former official said .

And at the summit a year earlier in Hamburg, Germany, where Trump grabbed the interpreter’s notes, Americans were able to debrief Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who also took notes, the former said. responsible. However, some diplomats and journalists have questioned how complete Secretary of the Cabinet Trump’s version would have been.

When Trump unexpectedly sat next to Putin and First Lady Melania Trump that evening at dinner for a long conversation, news reports at the time said it looked like no other American was within earshot. However, the former official said they were able to make a recording of what was said by the first lady’s assistants, who were seated next to her.

Trump, in a way, made it easier for listeners to follow and document his private words with Putin. Appearing dazzled by the pomp and importance of the summits, Trump should ask interpreters to repeat Putin’s words “half the time,” the former official said.

The results were detailed accounts that were shared among senior officials and kept, according to the former official, who was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. Ultimately, they will probably be declassified, like the files of past presidencies.

The former official’s account, along with testimonies from other officials and interpreters, sheds light on an essential part of the upcoming Biden-Putin meeting and other presidential summits that normally receive little attention: the crucial work of the diplomats, interpreters, assistants and others to provide decision-makers with a detailed account of what was said – even when a president wishes he didn’t.

Presidential historians say it is essential for the functioning of a democratic government.

“I firmly believe that our protections under the Constitution depend on the transparency of our government. Because it is in the dark spaces, it is in the unlit spaces of government activity that abuse occurs, or can occur, ”said Timothy Naftali, associate professor at New York University.

Michael McFaul, former White House official and ambassador to Russia in Barack Obama’s administration, who served as the official record holder for Obama’s occasional one-on-one “talks” with Russian leaders, described how the routine of capturing and documenting such discussions played out for him.

At the end of those presidential conversations, McFaul said he would immediately rush to debrief both Obama and the State Department interpreter, when memories were fresh.

“Sometimes I had to really kick people out,” but “that was super important,” McFaul said. “For the US government, that was how they knew what had been decided.”

Until the Reagan administration, the same State Department interpreters who translated in tête-à-tête between US presidents and international leaders were responsible for preparing official memoranda of conversations, or memcons, said Dimitry Zarechnak. , a retired State Department employee. Zarechnak translated for Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev and others.

Back then, “the practice was still that interpreters would take notes to do the interpretation,” then use those notes to prepare the memos, Zarechnak said. It was a “virtually word-for-word account of what had been said.”

These memos were usually due to be completed the same day, McFaul and Zarechnak said.

After a Reagan summit, when Zarechnak found himself working the next morning preparing the notes for a day of interpretation, America’s routine widened, so that a separate note-taker began to attend the talks and to prepare official records, he said. .

Several decades later, the U.S. government generally declassifies memcons, as with Reagan’s historical interviews and folk stories with the last ruler of the Soviet Union.

The former official said Trump was, however, able to evade record takers for one type of conversation: those with executives who could speak to him directly in English and did not need an interpreter.

Trump would leave his conversations with President Emmanuel Macron entirely private, pointing US investigating officials to the bilingual French leader, the former official said.

“Ask Macron,” Trump would tell his aides, the former official said.

Associated Press writer Aamer Madhani contributed to this report.