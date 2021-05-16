Making digital technologies ‘a force for good’, says Guterres in message for International Day

In his message for World Telecommunication and Information Science Day, celebrated annually on May 17, the UN chief called for action to overcome both the pandemic and the digital divide.

Innovative and protective

“Digital technologies support the lives, work, health and learning of billions of people. In front of COVID-19[female[feminine, businesses, governments and the digital community have proven to be resilient and innovative, helping to protect lives and livelihoods. These difficult times have accelerated transformation everywhere, ”he said.

However, the Secretary-General reported that about 3.7 billion people, almost half of the world’s population, are still not connected to the Internet. Most of them are women.

“They too must be included if we are to make the possibilities of 5G, artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, digital health and other technologies truly transformative and sustainable,” he said. .

“We also need to protect ourselves from the dangers of digital technologies, from the spread of hate and disinformation to cyber attacks and the exploitation of our data.”

Encourage investment

World Telecommunication and Information Science Day marks the signing in 1865 of an agreement to form the International Telegraph Union (THIS), making it the world’s first modern international organization.

ITU Secretary-General Houlin Zhao said the UN agency would use the day to unite the world in the pursuit of digital transformation in all areas of business and life.

“This will be an opportunity to strengthen national ICT development strategies, implement smart policies and effective measures to encourage investment in ICT and digital skills, and upgrade our services with new technologies. ranging from AI (artificial intelligence) to 5G which are at the heart of the digital economy, ”he said in a video message.

Inclusive and affordable for all

Last June, the UN launched a Roadmap for digital cooperation which sets out eight key actions, including achieving universal connectivity by 2030.

Mr. Guterres, United Nations Secretary-General, said the Roadmap, along with ITU’s core work, aims to make digital transformation fair, secure, inclusive and affordable for all, while respecting human rights. of man.

“On World Telecommunication and Information Society Day, let us commit to working together to defeat COVID-19 and make digital technologies a force for good that helps us to reach Sustainable Development Goals and leave no one behind.