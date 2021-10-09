Make mental health a reality for all, urges Guterres

Recalling that millions of people mourn the loss of lost family and friends, that many are worried about job security, and that the elderly can experience isolation and loneliness, Mr Guterres said that “without determined action, the impact on mental health could last much longer than the pandemic itself”.

Children “alienated and in distress”

In his message for the Day, the UN chief also stressed that children and adolescents ‘may feel alienated and distressed’ and called for action to address unequal access to mental health services.

According to at the World Health Organization, WHO, about 20 percent of children and adolescents worldwide suffer from mental disorders, with suicide being the second leading cause of death among 15-29 year olds.

What goes on in the minds of children should be on all of our minds. COVID-19 has put the well-being of an entire generation at risk. Even before the pandemic, too many children and youth carried the burden of unsupported mental health issues. This must change. #In my thoughts – UNICEF (@UNICEF) October 5, 2021

Earlier this week, the United Nations Children’s Agency, Unicef, urged more investment in children’s mental health.

The latest edition of the agency’s flagship report, The situation of children in the world, points out that even before the crisis, children and young people already bore the burden of mental health problems, and without significant investment to address them.

The past 18 months have been tough on children, said Henrietta Fore, theUnicefExecutive director.

Inequality in access to treatment

“In high-income countries, more than 75% of people with depression report not receiving adequate care, and in low- and middle-income countries, more than 75% of people with mental disorders do not receive any treatment.” , continued Mr. Guterres.

Highlighting chronic underinvestment as the main factor, with governments spend on average just over 2% of their health budget on mental health, the UN chief said it was simply “unacceptable”.

Positive steps

Noting that it is finally recognized that “there can be no health without mental health”, he noted that Member States have endorsed the updated WHO Comprehensive Plan of Action for Mental Health.

In 2019, the United Nations health agency launched theWHO Special Initiative for Mental Health (2019-2023): Universal Health Coverage for Mental Healthensure access to quality and affordable care for mental health problems in 12 priority countries, serving an additional 100 million people.

At the World Health Assembly in May 2021, governments around the world recognized the need to develop quality mental health services at all levels, and some countries have found new ways to deliver health care. mental to their populations.

“The United Nations family, along with partners in the global mental health community, are introducing new guidelines and developing new tools to improve mental health,” Guterres added.

Long way to go

Concluding that “these are positive steps, but we have a long way to go”, the UN Secretary-General reiterated the UN’s commitment “to work together as a matter of urgency and with a determined objective for ensuring quality mental health care for everyone, everywhere”.