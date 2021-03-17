Make a film about a genocide that some still deny
LONDON – Bosnian director Jasmila Zbanic remembers the exact moment she heard that something had gone terribly wrong in Srebrenica, a small town in her home country that was the site of the worst atrocity of the Balkan wars.
These conflicts accompanied the break-up of Yugoslavia in the 1990s, and in Bosnia – where Muslims and ethnic Serbs and Croats have long lived – people suddenly found themselves in an ethnic war.
In July 1995, the Bosnian Serb army invaded Srebrenica, believed to be a safe haven for the United Nations. Zbanic, then a student, learned that the town had come under attack while in Vermont, after temporarily escaping the war for an internship in a theater.
It took a while before she learned that the soldiers had separated 8,000 Muslim men and boys from their families in the city and then murdered them. But she was already familiar with the violence that could ensue when the army took control of a town.
“The world has completely collapsed for me,” Zbanic recalls in a recent video interview. “The United Nations was supposed to protect the city, but not a single bullet was fired,” she said.
“What can you believe in when there are no rules?” she added. “It meant the violence was winning.”
More than 25 years after the massacre, which some Serbian nationalists still deny to be genocide, Zbanic, 46, brings the world’s attention back to Srebrenica’s story with the film “Quo Vadis, Aida?” The film follows Aida (Jasna Djuricic), a United Nations translator, as she increasingly tries to get UN soldiers to save her husband and sons from murder.
Monday, “Quo Vadis, Aida?” was nominated for Best International Feature Film at the Oscars, drawing on similar success to BAFTAs, The British version of the Oscars, where Zbanic was nominated for Best Director. The film is available for rental on Amazon Video.
Zbanic was 17 when the Bosnian war broke out, she said. She had always wanted to be a director, having grown up next to a cinema in Sarajevo, the country’s capital, and studied cinema at the city’s film and theater academy throughout the war. Her classes there continued even though Sarajevo was under siege, meaning they rarely had electricity and she had to risk being shot by snipers every time she left home. “Every time the electricity was on for a few days, we would watch movies like a mad marathon,” she said.
His first traits were not about the war itself, but rather his legacy. “GrbavicaHer debut is about a woman who was raped during the war and is raising the child conceived during this assault. He won first prize at the Berlin Film Festival in 2006, marking her as one of Bosnia’s most prominent filmmakers. The latest “For those who can’t tell a story“ follows an Australian tourist who stays in a Bosnian spa, only to learn it was the site of war crimes.
She often thought about making a movie about the Srebrenica massacre, Zbanic said, but she really hoped someone else would do it first. “It was too much, emotionally,” she says.
Five years ago she said she finally felt able to do it on her own, including being able to deal with any potential criticism from Serbian nationalist newspapers and politicians, inside and outside Bosnia. , some of which deny that the massacre was genocide or downplay its extent. . Mladen Grujicic, the mayor of Srebrenica, is an ethnic Serb who was accused of denying that the massacre was genocide (Grujicic did not respond to an interview request for this article).
“I was like, ‘I know it’s going to be a lot of garbage, but I’m ready for this,’” Zbanic said.
Making the film turned out to be a stimulating experience for some of the people involved. Aldijana Kaplan, 34, one of the film’s extras, said in an email that she was held in a concentration camp as a child during the war. When she signed up for “Quo Vadis, Aida?” she was just “drawn to the experience of working on a movie,” she said.
But while filming a scene in which Bosnian Serb soldiers enter the United Nations compound and throw bread at desperate refugees, she broke down. “It reminded me of the same scene that happened when I was at camp,” Kaplan said.
Zbanic said it was not the only time. While filming a scene involving men being taken in trucks, she was telling the cast what to do, when an extra cut her off. “He said, ‘No, that’s not how they took us. This is how we have to get in the truck. That’s what they were telling us, ”Zbanic said. He turned out to have been held in a concentration camp for six months during the war.
“In Bosnia, it is always a very hot and painful subject,” said the director. “After 26 years, mothers are still looking for around 1,000 bodies.”
Djuricic, 54, who plays Aida, said she also found filming a scene almost too much to bear, when she had to fetch her children’s bones from a large hall in which dozens of piles of leftovers were laid out. “It all felt so real: this space, the remains,” she said in a video interview. “It was the very last day of filming and the crew were strangely quiet on set,” she added.
Zbanic has said so far that she has been pleasantly surprised by the reactions across the region, she said. A few Serbian newspapers had written negatively about the film, she said (Informer, a tabloid, call him “An enemy of the Serbs”). A handful of people have also posted negative comments on movie review sites like Google and IMDB, questioning their accuracy (“Great disinformation, national hatred, etc.” reads a typical).
But some surprising media had been positive about the film, Zbanic said. Ivona Janjic, written on the Serbian Film Center website, a government-funded body called it “easily one of the best regional films of recent years” and praised it for being made “without the usual national-nationalist flair”.
Zbanic insisted the film is not about blame or revenge. “Serbia is not what their government is,” she said. “It never has been. She made the film, she says, because she wants to “share at least one percent of the pain” of mothers who are still searching for their children’s bodies, and because she also wants young people in the Balkans to see what really happened in Srebrenica. can empathize with each other more and no longer be ethnically divided.
For the premiere of the film, she invited around 100 young people – Muslims and Serbs and Croats – to watch it in a memorial center in Srebrenica. “I cried the whole time when he was screened,” Sladjan Tomic, 25, a Bosnian Serb journalist, said in an email, adding that it showed an honest view of what had happened. ‘he hadn’t had in his childhood.
“Unfortunately, there isn’t much use in this film if my Serbian peers don’t see it,” he said. But he hoped they could if he won the Oscar.
Zbanic said the film’s message wasn’t just about Srebrenica. People need to discuss all genocides, she added, because that’s the only way to learn from them and make sure they don’t happen again.
“Are we going to live with our eyes closed or our eyes open?” Zbanic said. “That’s the question.”
Source link