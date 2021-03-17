Make a film about a genocide that some still deny

LONDON – Bosnian director Jasmila Zbanic remembers the exact moment she heard that something had gone terribly wrong in Srebrenica, a small town in her home country that was the site of the worst atrocity of the Balkan wars.

These conflicts accompanied the break-up of Yugoslavia in the 1990s, and in Bosnia – where Muslims and ethnic Serbs and Croats have long lived – people suddenly found themselves in an ethnic war.

In July 1995, the Bosnian Serb army invaded Srebrenica, believed to be a safe haven for the United Nations. Zbanic, then a student, learned that the town had come under attack while in Vermont, after temporarily escaping the war for an internship in a theater.

It took a while before she learned that the soldiers had separated 8,000 Muslim men and boys from their families in the city and then murdered them. But she was already familiar with the violence that could ensue when the army took control of a town.