‘Major incident’ in London as number of COVID patients rises

The mayor of London warns hospitals in the capital will be flooded and more will die if action is not taken quickly.

A “major incident” has been declared in London, with warnings that hospitals in the British capital could be overwhelmed with coronavirus patients if people do not stay at home.

“The harsh reality is that we are going to run out of beds for patients in the next few weeks unless the spread of the virus slows dramatically,” Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London, said in a statement on Friday, calling for more support from the power station. British government.

“We are declaring a major incident because the threat this virus represents for our city is at a point of crisis. If we don’t act immediately now, our National Health Service (NHS) could be overwhelmed and more people will die.

The number of coronavirus patients at London hospital is 35% higher than when the pandemic peaked in April 2020, and there are fears that admissions will continue to rise.

“We are declaring a major incident because the threat this virus poses to our city is at the point of crisis,” Khan said. “Londoners continue to make enormous sacrifices and I implore them today to please stay home unless it is absolutely necessary for you to leave.

BREAKING: I have declared a major incident in London because the threat this virus poses to our city is in crisis. One in 30 Londoners now has COVID-19. If we don’t act immediately now our NHS could be overwhelmed and more people will die.https://t.co/OjV7SZ4BgQ – Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) January 8, 2021

More than 1.1 million people had COVID-19 last week, the equivalent of one in 50 people in the country, the UK’s Office for National Statistics said on Friday, rising to one in 30 people in the country. capital London as a new, more contagious variant. spreads.

The total number of virus-related deaths in the UK is now 78,508. According to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University, the UK has the most COVID-related deaths in Europe and the fifth in the world.

A “major incident” is defined as “beyond the scope of normal operations and is likely to cause serious injury, damage, disruption or risk to human life or well-being, essential services, the environment. or national security ”.

The last ‘major incident’ in London was declared following the Grenfell Tower fire in 2017, when 72 people died in Britain’s worst residential building fire since World War II.

The mayor has written to Prime Minister Boris Johnson to ask for more financial support for Londoners who need to isolate themselves. He also called for daily immunization data, the closure of places of worship and called on people to wear face masks regularly outside the home.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Thursday the UK was preparing in case London was overwhelmed by COVID-19 infections, comments that came Amid reports, hospitals in the capital could be inundated with patients within two weeks.

Medical workers transport patient from ambulance to Royal London Hospital amid the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in London [Toby Melville/Reuters]

Separately, the British medical regulator approved Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, the Department of Health said, adding that it had agreed to purchase an additional 10 million doses of the vaccine as it watched a spring [is it possible to put a month with this instead, please?] course of firing.

Three COVID-19 vaccines have now been approved for use in the UK, with Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine and one developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca already being deployed.