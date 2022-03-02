Major hurdle still exists as Iran nuclear talks reach finish line

Officials from the US and its European allies — France, Germany and the UK — say they won’t comply with Iran’s demand that an investigation into its undeclared nuclear activity be shut down as a condition for a deal.

Why it matters: Iran says the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) probe is politically motivated, but its demand that it be shut down is a major remaining hurdle as the talks approach the finish line.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

The backstory: Over the past several years, evidence has surfaced suggesting Iran might have undeclared nuclear material in secret sites around the country.

Samples taken by UN inspectors who visited the sites only raised more questions, but Iran has declined to answer them.

Israel claims that’s evidence that Iran continued to hide parts of its nuclear program after joining the 2015 deal.

Driving the news: Iranian chief negotiator Ali Bagheri returned to Vienna earlier this week after consultations in Tehran for what may be the final days of negotiations.

US officials say that although the parties are closed to a deal, differences remain, including the IAEA probe issue and Iran’s demand that the US remove the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps from its terror blacklist.

Washington continues to insist that if a deal isn’t reached within a matter of days, there will be no point in continuing negotiations.

What they’re saying: A senior Biden administration official told me that it was impossible for anyone other than IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi to determine that open investigations had been resolved.

Grossi said Wednesday that his agency will never stop a process that it launched for “political reasons.”

UK negotiator Stephanie Al-Qaq tweeted that the European powers will always reject any attempt to compromise IAEA independence.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.