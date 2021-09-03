‘Major’ humanitarian crisis looms in Afghanistan, as UN convenes fundraising conference

“The conference will advocate for a rapid increase in funding so that the life-saving humanitarian operation can continue; and will call for full and unhindered humanitarian access to ensure that Afghans continue to get the essential services they need. need, “a statement said. published on friday by the UN spokesperson.

Stéphane Dujarric, said the UN remains committed to providing humanitarian aid to millions of people in need across Afghanistan. “Development gains must also be protected to link the humanitarian response to the medium and long term stability of Afghanistan. The rights, safety and well-being of women and girls are an essential part of this link.

There are many trips

The “reality is that the displacement crisis is inside Afghanistan,” with more than 600,000 Afghans displaced this year, “of which 80 percent are women and children,” said UNHCR spokesperson Babar Baloch, who was speaking from Pakistan earlier on Friday.

Despite immense challenges and a rapidly evolving humanitarian emergency, UNHCR and its partners in Afghanistan are committed to staying and providing essential protection and assistance to displaced Afghans to cope with the immense and increasing human suffering. pic.twitter.com/YcEK4isO3R – UNHCR, the United Nations Refugee Agency (@Refugees) September 3, 2021

In a call to the world not to divert its attention or attention from Afghans and Afghanistan, he warned that we cannot allow this “to become a humanitarian catastrophe”.

Describing the situation at the country’s borders with Pakistan, Baloch said UNHCR had never seen such a “large influx of refugees” pass through Pakistan and Iran before.

The explanation is not clear: “Some of these people may think they don’t have the right documents, others may not be as comfortable facing armed border guards,” he said. he declared. “Afghans can still go through Pakistan,” he explained, “but it’s very regulated,” and you have to present documents such as your identity card, passport or visa.

Mr Baloch’s appeal follows repeated UNHCR appeal Tuesdayfor states neighboring Afghanistan to keep their borders open to those who flee.

Journalists need urgent protection: rights experts

States must provide urgent protection to Afghan journalists and media workers, who fear for their lives and seek safety abroad, say independent UN-appointed human rights experts said friday .

The safety of women is of particular concern as they face increased risks since the political takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban, ”they added, as“ they may be targeted for working in the media or simply being a woman in public life ”.

Recalling the Human Rights Council Among the various resolutions on the safety of journalists adopted in recent years, experts have called for expedited visas, evacuation assistance and the opening of borders for those who wish to leave Afghanistan.

More and more targeted

Reports of targeted killings of journalists and their families, house searches, threats and intimidation in areas controlled by the Taliban have risen sharply in recent months, according to rights experts.

This is happening “in a context where Afghanistan is already considered one of the most dangerous countries for journalists,” they stressed. They called on the Council to consider putting in place “an investigative and monitoring mechanism to report on all human rights violations that have taken place, including attacks, reprisals and violence against journalists and journalists. media professionals.

Accountability for human rights violations is essential not only for individual justice, but also for the prevention of future violations, ”they argued.

Emphasizing the crucial preventive role of the Human Rights Council, they called on the Council and all states to do their utmost to preserve the hard-won gains for media freedom, including for women journalists and workers. medias.

“Last week’s Council resolution on human rights in Afghanistan does not address the specific risks faced by journalists and human rights defenders in the country,” they stressed.

“The safety of journalists, women and men, human rights defenders and gender equality activists, must be a key consideration in their engagement with the human rights situation in Afghanistan. It is imperative that all states stand firm on the side of the Afghan people, ”the experts said.

Independent human rights experts are appointed under the Special proceduresof the Human Rights Council and are not UN staff nor are they paid for their work.