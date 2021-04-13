World
‘Major’ announcement planned for student disappearance in 1996 – Times of India
LOS ANGELES: a sheriff on CaliforniaThe Central Coast plans to make a major announcement on Tuesday in the nearly 25-year mystery of a student’s disappearance Kristin smart.
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson scheduled a 2 p.m. press conference at California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo, where Smart was a student, to discuss “major developments in the investigation” into his disappearance.
The news comes about a month after the sheriff named former student Paul Flores as the “prime suspect” in the case and investigators searched his father’s house and property in the town of Arroyo Grande, about 15 miles south of the university, using a radar penetrating the ground and dead dogs.
Smart, 19, of Stockton, Calif., Went missing in May 1996 as he returned to a Cal Poly dorm after a party. She was seen with Flores, who was also a student at the time.
Search warrants were served last year on Flores’ house in the Saint Pierre Los Angeles area and other locations in California and Washington State. Investigators searched the campus in 2016.
Flores has remained silent over the years, citing his Fifth Amendment right not to answer questions in a grand jury and in a deposition for a lawsuit that has been brought against him.
