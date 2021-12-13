World

Mainland China detects first case of Omicron coronavirus variant: state media – Times of India

NEW DELHI: the health authorities of the port city of North China Tianjin detected the first case of Omicron variant of the coronavirus on the mainland of the country, state management Tianjin Daily reported Monday.
The infection was discovered in a traveler who arrived in the overseas city on December 9, the newspaper said, adding that the patient is currently being treated in hospital isolation.




