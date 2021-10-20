Main UN envoy warns Great Lakes region is “at a crossroads”

For Mr. Xia, the main threat to peace and stability in this region around the Great Rift Valley remains the persistence of non-state armed groups.

He pointed to “an upsurge in attacks”, whether by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), or those launched by RED-Tabara against Bujumbura airport, in Burundi, last September.

Since the start of this year, in the DRC alone, at least 1,043 civilians have been killed, including 233 women and 52 children.

“This violence continues to have serious consequences on the already fragile humanitarian situation, as well as on the socio-economic stability of the affected area,” said the Special Envoy.

He told Council members that “these negative forces also remain involved in the illicit exploitation and trade of natural resources, the revenues of which finance the purchase and recruitment of arms.”

Solutions

“How to put an end to it? He asked. “This is obviously an old question that haunts anyone interested in the region.”

Despite the challenges, he highlighted several bilateral and regional initiatives, saying that they “attest to the emergence of a community aware of the added value of dialogue and cooperation”.

He also noted the peaceful transfers of power in the DRC and Burundi, as well as the signing and implementation of peace agreements in the Central African Republic, South Sudan and Sudan.

For him, more than ever, “it is necessary to consolidate these achievements over the long term while firmly taking up the challenges that persist”.

“The success of such an approach requires learning from the lessons of the past and showing imagination to support the inhabitants of the Great Lakes region in building a better present and a better future,” he said. -he adds.

Change to COVID-19[female[feminine, he said, the pandemic has exacerbated vulnerabilities, but also demonstrated the region’s resilience.

Before the pandemic, 15 million people across the Great Lakes were already displaced from their homes, facing increasing malnutrition and food insecurity.

Mr. Xia also reiterated the of the secretary general call for greater solidarity to facilitate access to vaccines and strengthen health systems.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), to date, only 36 million doses of the vaccine have been administered in an area of ​​nearly 450 million people.

UN presence

Martha or Akyaa Pobee, the Assistant Secretary-General for Africa in the Departments of Political Affairs and Peacebuilding and Peace Operations, also briefed Council members.

Ms. Pobee informed that the UN is reconfiguring its presence in the region to best meet the challenges, highlighting a few areas where Council support is most needed.

For her, the situation requires “a comprehensive approach anchored in a reinforced political commitment, encompassing military and non-military interventions, promoting economic cooperation beyond borders and strengthening confidence between neighbors and between communities”.

She also argued that “the activity of armed groups is a symptom of insecurity in the region”, and therefore “favorable conditions should be addressed upstream”.

Among these main root causes, she highlighted the illegal exploitation and regional trafficking of natural resources, affirming that this contributes to the financing of networks of armed groups but also “creates a parallel economy to the detriment of the budgets of the States whose revenues continue to fall. decrease”.

The Executive Secretary of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR), João Caholo and a representative of civil society also briefed the Council.