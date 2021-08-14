Magnitude 7.2 earthquake hits Haiti; UNICEF to help children and families with humanitarian aid

UN chief António Guterres said he was closely following the latest ongoing tragedy in Haiti, while Unicefreported that his teams already in the field are doing evaluations prioritize urgent needs and provide assistance to affected populations following the magnitude 7.2 earthquake that is believed to have killed more than 200 people.

“My heart goes out to all those affected by the earthquake. My deepest condolences to all those who have lost their family and friends, ”said the Secretary-General noted on Twitter.

Displaced children, families may be in urgent need

In a statement, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said the earthquake was felt in the Haitian capital, Port-au-Prince, but the epicenter was detected in the south of the country.

Serious damage, injuries and injuries are reported in the department of Grande Anse, South and Southeast, said UNICEF.

According to reports, the last earthquake, similar in magnitude to the 2010 earthquake which devastated the country and left hundreds of thousands dead and displaced, toppled churches and schools and severely reduced electricity in affected areas.

“We are deeply saddened by the reports of casualties and heavy damage following the earthquake earlier today in Haiti,” noted Bruno Maes, representative of UNICEF in the country, who added that the agency stands in solidarity with families and children following the disaster.

He noted that UNICEF is working with government and non-government partners to provide support to affected communities, the agency warning that children and families may have been displaced following the earthquake and may be in urgent need of shelter, clean water, medical care and protection.

Declaring on Twitter that she was deeply saddened by the ongoing tragedy, UNICEF chief Henrietta Fore reiterated that: “Today and in the days to come, UNICEF will work closely with our partners to reach affected children and families. “

The earthquake hit like a Tropical storm hits Caribbean region and with Haiti itself facing a recent peak in COVID-19[female[feminine case and still struggling with the assassination last month by President Jovenel Moise.

Deliver in solidarity

“Our thoughts are with the Haitian people in the aftermath of the devastating earthquake,” said UN Deputy Secretary General Amina Mohammed in a message on Twitter where she also underlined that the Organization “is committed to delivering in solidarity with you. “

Separately, Collen Vixen Kelapile, President of the United Nations Economic and Social Council noted the “people of Haiti are on our minds at this difficult time”. He added that the Council Ad hoc Advisory Group on Haiti, will continue to work to promote the long-term development of the country, referring to the body established to provide advice and promote socio-economic recovery, reconstruction and stability in the country.