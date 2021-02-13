World

Magnitude 7.1 earthquake strikes off coast of Fukushima in Japan – Times of India

TOKYO: One earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.1 coast from the east Japan Saturday, the Japanese Meteorological Agency mentionned.
The epicenter of the earthquake was off Fukushima prefecture at a depth of 60 km (36 miles), the agency said, adding that no tsunami warning had been issued.
The earthquake struck at 11:08 p.m. local time (2:08 p.m. GMT) and shook buildings in the capital city of Tokyo.

