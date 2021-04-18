World
Magnitude 5.8 earthquake hits Japanese Miyagi Prefecture, tsunami warning not issued – Times of India
TOKYO: an earthquake with a magnitude out of 5.8 delisted from that of Japan Miyagi Prefecture Sunday, according to Japanese Meteorological Agency (JMA).
The quake occurred at 9:29 a.m. local time (12:29 a.m. GMT), with its epicenter at latitude 38.3 degrees north and longitude 141.9 degrees east, and at a depth 50 km.
The earthquake recorded 4 in parts of Miyagi Prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7.
Not so far tsunami warning has been published.
