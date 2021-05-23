Magnitude 5.5 earthquake shakes southern Philippines – Times of India

World

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake shakes southern Philippines

MANILA: One earthquake at sea with a preliminary magnitude of 5.5 struck Davao Western province in the south Philippines Sunday, the Philippines Institute of Volcanology and seismology (Phivolcs) said.
The institute said the offshore earthquake, which struck at 10:02 a.m. local time, struck at a depth of 113 km, about 235 km southeast of the town of Jose Abad Santos on the island. from Mindanao.
The quake was also felt in the town of Kiamba, in the neighboring province of Sarangani.
The institute said the earthquake, which was of tectonic origin, could trigger aftershocks without causing damage.
A magnitude 5.2 offshore earthquake also hit Davao Occidental province on Saturday morning.
The Philippines has frequent seismic activity due to its location along the Pacific “Ring of Fire”.

