World
Magnitude 5.2 earthquake shakes Burma in Myanmar – Times of India
NAYPYITAW, MYANMAR: Magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck Myanmar Burma Tuesday morning.
According to the National Seismic Center (NCS), the tremors were felt 63 kilometers north of Burma around 9 a.m.
There were no immediate reports of casualties or cause damage to property as results of the earthquake.
According to the National Seismic Center (NCS), the tremors were felt 63 kilometers north of Burma around 9 a.m.
There were no immediate reports of casualties or cause damage to property as results of the earthquake.