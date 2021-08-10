Magnitude 5.2 earthquake shakes Burma in Myanmar – Times of India

World

Magnitude 5.2 earthquake shakes Burma in Myanmar

NAYPYITAW, MYANMAR: Magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck Myanmar Burma Tuesday morning.
According to the National Seismic Center (NCS), the tremors were felt 63 kilometers north of Burma around 9 a.m.
There were no immediate reports of casualties or cause damage to property as results of the earthquake.




