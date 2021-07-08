World

Magnitude 4.1 earthquake hits Tajikistan – Times of India

DUSHANBE: Magnitude 4.1 earthquake hits Richter scale Tajikistan Thursday, informed the National Center for Seismology.
The earthquake occurred at 4:22:13 IST at a depth of about 10 kilometers in Tajikistan.
A tweet from SNC read, “Earthquake of magnitude: 4.1, occurred on 07-08-2021, 04:22:13 IST, Years: 37.40 & Long: 73.03, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tajikistan. ”
No casualties have been reported so far. More details are awaited




