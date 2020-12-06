World
Maduro contemplates victory in opposition boycott poll in Venezuela – Times of India
CARACAS: Venezuelans vote Sunday in legislative elections intended to tighten up the president Nicolas maduroHis grip on power and further weakens his US-backed opposition rival Juan Guaido, who is leading a boycott of the polls he calls fraud.
The victory will give Maduro’s ruling Socialist Party control of an enlarged 227-seat National Assembly, the only institution not yet in its hands.
“The day has come. We have been patient,” Maduro said on Saturday in his presidential palace in Miraflores in Caracas. Sunday’s vote comes five years after the opposition won control of the National Assembly by a landslide.
Guaido, 37, called for a boycott on the grounds that “free and fair” conditions for holding elections do not exist. He called Sunday’s poll a “fraud”.
“Maduro’s goal is not even to gain legitimacy,” Guaido told AFP in an interview this week, adding that the goal was rather simply to erase any semblance of democracy.
Guaido and his allies plan a week-long plebiscite from Monday seeking public support to extend the term of the current National Assembly until “free, verifiable and transparent” elections can take place .
However, the results will not be binding, as Maduro exercises control over the country’s institutions, including the Supreme Court and the mighty military.
The vote is taking place amid a deep political and economic crisis, with a weary population facing endless queues for gas and chronic shortages of basic food and medical supplies.
This will likely result in voters’ “apathy and inertia”, with Datanalisis pollsters Luis Vicente Leon predicting a turnout of 34% or less.
Maduro, a former bus driver who became president after the death of his mentor Hugo Chavez in 2013, was re-elected in 2018 in polls tainted by fraud, a victory that much of the international community has called illegitimate.
The United States, European Union and many Latin American countries have long blamed Venezuela’s crippling economic crisis on Maduro’s repression and deregulation.
Instead, they backed Guaido when the Speaker of the National Assembly proclaimed himself interim president in January last year.
Initial enthusiasm waned, however, with critics seeing Guaido’s plebiscite ploy as a desperate gamble.
Maduro’s expected victory on Sunday will be greeted by his foreign allies, Russia and China, who give his regime legitimacy as well as a legal framework to their agreements that help circumvent US and European sanctions.
The electoral authority, appointed by the Suitable for Maduro The Supreme Court said that more than 20 million people have the right to vote at the ballot box.
Opposition dissidents who criticize Guaido for calling for a boycott will participate in the elections, although they are accused of conferring legitimacy on Maduro.
“They will represent the new opposition after January 5” when the new legislature takes office, said political scientist Jesus Castillo.
The defeat is expected to leave Guaido increasingly isolated, analysts said.
Guaido, who boldly declared himself president last year, winning the support of 50 countries, is on the verge of losing the leadership of the National Assembly, on which he has based his legitimacy.
This will likely force its international supporters to reassess their position.
Guaido calls for an increase in sanctions from the United States and the EU, even though a Datanalisis poll has shown that 71% of Venezuelans oppose more crippling sanctions.
The victory will give Maduro’s ruling Socialist Party control of an enlarged 227-seat National Assembly, the only institution not yet in its hands.
“The day has come. We have been patient,” Maduro said on Saturday in his presidential palace in Miraflores in Caracas. Sunday’s vote comes five years after the opposition won control of the National Assembly by a landslide.
Guaido, 37, called for a boycott on the grounds that “free and fair” conditions for holding elections do not exist. He called Sunday’s poll a “fraud”.
“Maduro’s goal is not even to gain legitimacy,” Guaido told AFP in an interview this week, adding that the goal was rather simply to erase any semblance of democracy.
Guaido and his allies plan a week-long plebiscite from Monday seeking public support to extend the term of the current National Assembly until “free, verifiable and transparent” elections can take place .
However, the results will not be binding, as Maduro exercises control over the country’s institutions, including the Supreme Court and the mighty military.
The vote is taking place amid a deep political and economic crisis, with a weary population facing endless queues for gas and chronic shortages of basic food and medical supplies.
This will likely result in voters’ “apathy and inertia”, with Datanalisis pollsters Luis Vicente Leon predicting a turnout of 34% or less.
Maduro, a former bus driver who became president after the death of his mentor Hugo Chavez in 2013, was re-elected in 2018 in polls tainted by fraud, a victory that much of the international community has called illegitimate.
The United States, European Union and many Latin American countries have long blamed Venezuela’s crippling economic crisis on Maduro’s repression and deregulation.
Instead, they backed Guaido when the Speaker of the National Assembly proclaimed himself interim president in January last year.
Initial enthusiasm waned, however, with critics seeing Guaido’s plebiscite ploy as a desperate gamble.
Maduro’s expected victory on Sunday will be greeted by his foreign allies, Russia and China, who give his regime legitimacy as well as a legal framework to their agreements that help circumvent US and European sanctions.
The electoral authority, appointed by the Suitable for Maduro The Supreme Court said that more than 20 million people have the right to vote at the ballot box.
Opposition dissidents who criticize Guaido for calling for a boycott will participate in the elections, although they are accused of conferring legitimacy on Maduro.
“They will represent the new opposition after January 5” when the new legislature takes office, said political scientist Jesus Castillo.
The defeat is expected to leave Guaido increasingly isolated, analysts said.
Guaido, who boldly declared himself president last year, winning the support of 50 countries, is on the verge of losing the leadership of the National Assembly, on which he has based his legitimacy.
This will likely force its international supporters to reassess their position.
Guaido calls for an increase in sanctions from the United States and the EU, even though a Datanalisis poll has shown that 71% of Venezuelans oppose more crippling sanctions.
Source link