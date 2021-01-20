World
Madrid explosion: a building collapses in the explosion in the center of Madrid, several injured; TVE | World News – Times of India
MADRID: a building collapsed in a Madrid explosion, saw a Reuters reporter, with smoke leaving the building and emergency responders evacuating elderly people from a nearby retirement home.
A reporter from the public broadcaster TVE said several were injured, without giving details. A witness told broadcaster Telemadrid that there was at least one person trapped inside.
Emergency services could not immediately confirm whether there had been any injuries.
A police spokeswoman said the area was being evacuated but could not confirm the source of the explosion.
The sixth TV cited government sources as saying it may have been a gas leak. Officials could not immediately confirm.
The explosion occurred on Toledo Street in the city center.
