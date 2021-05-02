Macron’s party joins right-wing rival in regional vote – Times of India

PARIS: Emmanuel Macron The centrists will team up with a right-wing rival for a key test of France’s regional elections next month, officials said on Sunday, the latest sign the president has failed to build a convincing political force at the local level.

Prime Minister Jean Castex said to Newspaper Sunday that the Republic in motion (LREM) would withdraw its list of candidates for the southern city of Marseille and the surrounding region.

Instead, they will line up behind Renaud Muselier, a veteran force in a region where the far right hopes to make further inroads ahead of next year’s presidential election.

The move divided fellow Republican Muselier, whose leadership quickly denounced a deal that could jeopardize the party’s performance in regional elections scheduled for June 20 and 27.

Castex said it was too early to say if similar pacts would be made elsewhere.

Macron’s party suffered a humiliating rout in municipal elections last year, with its candidates winning only a handful of seats as the Greens surged and traditional left and right parties saw respectable performances .

Analysts say that after coming to power in 2017 with a promise to overturn politics as usual, Macron has had only marginal success in developing an effective party apparatus for his centrist platform. .

He has also seen his popularity weaken amid criticism that he has favored the wealthy with tax cuts and pro-business policies.

Opinion polls suggest next year’s presidential vote will see him again face off against a far-right leader Marine Le Pen , who hopes to capitalize on the populist anger revealed by the “yellow vests” protests of 2018 and 2019.

