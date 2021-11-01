World
macron: Macron says Australian PM lied to him about submarine feud – Times of India
ROME: French President Emmanuel Macron On Sunday, Australia’s prime minister lied to him bluntly about a canceled submarine deal, exacerbating an already heavy diplomatic crisis.
“I don’t think so. I know,” Macron said when asked by Australian media if Scott Morrison lied in their private dealings.
The two leaders are attending the G20 in Rome and a major UN-backed climate summit in Glasgow, but the weeks-long feud continues to follow them.
In September, the Australian leader without warning tore up a multibillion-dollar contract with France, ten years old, to build a new fleet of submarines.
At the same time, Morrison revealed he was in secret talks to acquire US or UK nuclear submarines.
Furious, Paris denounced the decision as a “stab in the back” and recalled its ambassador, who is only returning to work Down Under.
Australian media asked Macron on the sidelines of the G20 summit if he thought the Australian leader lied to him in private meetings.
The French president left little doubt about his point of view, stressing the need for mutual “respect”.
“You have to behave in accordance and in a manner consistent with this value,” he said.
Macron ran into Morrison at the G20 and spoke on the phone earlier this week, telling him that a “relationship of trust” had been broken between France and Australia.
The couple are yet to sit down for official talks, although the French ambassador is due to meet with the Australian Foreign Minister in Sydney on Monday.
In Rome, the French leader seemed to have made more progress to clear the air with the US president Joe biden.
On Friday, Biden admitted to his French counterpart that Washington had been “awkward” in the way he handled the deal, and said: “We have no better ally than France.”
Morrison defended his behavior on Sunday, refuting Macron’s view and denying that he lied to the French leader in a private meeting in June.
“I don’t agree with that,” he said. “It is not true.”
“We had dinner together. As I have said on numerous occasions, I made it very clear that the conventional submarine option was not going to serve Australia’s interests,” Morrison said.
“I’m very much aware of the disappointment that is there. And I’m not surprised – it was an important contract. And so I’m not surprised at the level of disappointment.”
“I don’t think so. I know,” Macron said when asked by Australian media if Scott Morrison lied in their private dealings.
The two leaders are attending the G20 in Rome and a major UN-backed climate summit in Glasgow, but the weeks-long feud continues to follow them.
In September, the Australian leader without warning tore up a multibillion-dollar contract with France, ten years old, to build a new fleet of submarines.
At the same time, Morrison revealed he was in secret talks to acquire US or UK nuclear submarines.
Furious, Paris denounced the decision as a “stab in the back” and recalled its ambassador, who is only returning to work Down Under.
Australian media asked Macron on the sidelines of the G20 summit if he thought the Australian leader lied to him in private meetings.
The French president left little doubt about his point of view, stressing the need for mutual “respect”.
“You have to behave in accordance and in a manner consistent with this value,” he said.
Macron ran into Morrison at the G20 and spoke on the phone earlier this week, telling him that a “relationship of trust” had been broken between France and Australia.
The couple are yet to sit down for official talks, although the French ambassador is due to meet with the Australian Foreign Minister in Sydney on Monday.
In Rome, the French leader seemed to have made more progress to clear the air with the US president Joe biden.
On Friday, Biden admitted to his French counterpart that Washington had been “awkward” in the way he handled the deal, and said: “We have no better ally than France.”
Morrison defended his behavior on Sunday, refuting Macron’s view and denying that he lied to the French leader in a private meeting in June.
“I don’t agree with that,” he said. “It is not true.”
“We had dinner together. As I have said on numerous occasions, I made it very clear that the conventional submarine option was not going to serve Australia’s interests,” Morrison said.
“I’m very much aware of the disappointment that is there. And I’m not surprised – it was an important contract. And so I’m not surprised at the level of disappointment.”