macron: Macron gives UK more time for fishy feud – Times of India

Macron gives UK more time for fishy feud
GLASGOW: French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that the threatened retaliatory measures against Britain following a dispute over post-Brexit fishing rights would not be implemented by midnight, with new talks scheduled for this week.
Discussions will “continue tomorrow” between France, the United Kingdom and the European Commission, Macron said on the sidelines of the COP26 summit in Glasgow.
He has ruled out for the moment the application of French reprisals because “it is not while we are negotiating that we will impose sanctions”.
Britain welcomed Macron’s announcement.
Brexit Minister David Frost said he had accepted French Europe Minister Clément Beaune’s offer to meet. “I look forward to our talks in Paris on Thursday,” Frost tweeted.
Announcing the invitation to Frost to come for “in-depth discussions”, Beaune tweeted that Britain had sent “the first signals … to speed up trade.”
France had pledged to subject British imports to tighter controls from Tuesday, in a bitter dispute over fishing rights which have increased since Brexit took effect earlier this year.
He had said he would prevent British fishermen from landing their catches in French ports, after Britain and the Channel Islands of Jersey and Guernsey refused to issue licenses to dozens of French boats to fish in their waters after Brexit.
In a statement, a UK government spokesperson added: “We welcome the French government’s announcement that it will not implement the proposed measures as planned tomorrow.
“As we have said regularly, we stand ready to continue intensive discussions on the fishery, including the examination of any new evidence in support of the remaining license applications,” the spokesperson said.
“We welcome France’s recognition that in-depth discussions are needed to resolve the range of difficulties in UK-EU relations.”
The feud has already seen a British trawler detained in a French port and the French ambassador to London summoned to the Foreign Office for the type of reprimand usually reserved for hostile states.
Macron said he had “confidence in British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to take seriously” the French proposals and for the discussions to lead to a “result”.
“For 10 months the results have been too slow, if this new method allows us to have a result, I hope that we will give it a chance”, he declared.
The latest post-Brexit dispute between France and Britain comes as Macron continues to rail against London’s involvement in a defense pact with the United States and Australia that cost France a contract to multi-billion euro submarines.
There was no outward sign of tension as Johnson welcomed Macron to the COP26 climate summit, with the two leaders smiling and chatting for several minutes
But in Brussels, officials rushed behind the scenes to avoid a confrontation by organizing a meeting of representatives from France, Britain and the Channel Islands to try to defuse the conflict.
Within hours of the deadline, both sides were sticking to hard-line positions, with British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss threatening to sue France and drag the rest of the EU away.
“If someone behaves unfairly in a trade deal, you have the right to take action against them and ask for compensatory action. And that’s what we’ll do if the French don’t back down,” said Sky News.
Britain has also threatened to step up inspections of EU fishing vessels.
The president of the regional fisheries committee of the Nord Hauts-de-France region, Olivier Lepretre said on Monday he feared fishermen would be turned back from UK waters “at the slightest problem”.
If provoked, he said, French fishermen, who have staged protests in Channel ports in recent months, “would show muscle” and take other action.
France says dozens of French fishermen are waiting for licenses to sail between six and 12 miles off the British coast, and in particular around Jersey.
After talks with Johnson on the sidelines of a G20 summit in Rome on Sunday, Macron said the two leaders had agreed to work on “practical and operational measures” but insisted: “The ball is in the camp of Great Britain “.
Johnson, however, denied that Britain’s position had changed, insisting that France had to back down first.
A day earlier he had complained to the head of the EU Ursula von der Leyen on the French threats “totally unjustified” and evoked the possibility of invoking for the first time a tool of litigation of the Brexit, dragging the EU in the row.
